Will Baltimore Ravens make the playoffs as they prepare for Pittsburgh Steelers clash?

8:03 The Good Morning Football panel discuss whether the Ravens will make this year's playoffs ahead of their game against the Steelers. The Good Morning Football panel discuss whether the Ravens will make this year's playoffs ahead of their game against the Steelers.

The Baltimore Ravens finally wrap up Week 12 in the NFL when they take a depleted squad into Pittsburgh on Wednesday to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers - live on Sky Sports NFL from 8.30pm.

The game was originally scheduled to take place on Thanksgiving Thursday, being moved three times since, following a coronavirus outbreak in the Baltimore team facility.

﻿Gus Edwards﻿ is expected to be the lead running back for a Ravens offense led by back-up quarterback ﻿Robert Griffin III﻿, who takes over for ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ - one of the numerous players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Ahead of Wednesday night's matchup, the Good Morning Football crew discussed whether the Ravens could earn an upset win over the undefeated Steelers? And can they still make the playoffs?

'I still have faith in the Ravens'

Kyle Brandt: Here we are at this precipice ahead of the last month of the season, they're 6-4 and they're going to play the weirdest game ever today.

4:11 A look back at the action and talking points from Week 12 of the NFL season A look back at the action and talking points from Week 12 of the NFL season

I don't believe they're going to win this game, because of not having Lamar and all of the other things we have been talking about.

But look at the schedule over the last four or five weeks: I see the Cowboys, the Bengals, the Jaguars and so I still see the Ravens in the playoffs.

If you can erase the last couple of months; it has been a weird season, they have played some bad football - inconsistent, sloppy - but I still have faith in them.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh will be without his starting quarterback Lamar Jackson on Wednesday against the Steelers

It has a lot more to do with John Harbaugh than Lamar. I still think he is a top-five coach in this league; this is his greatest challenge, and we are seeing the cream rise to the top this year with coaches.

I don't think the Ravens are going to win today. But when I see the schedule, the talent, maybe it's blind faith, but I still think they're going to turn the corner in the last month.

'Ravens still trying to find their identity'

Nate Burleson: There is a huge question mark surrounding this squad right now, especially given the circumstances of this week and this game today.

I have faith in the Ravens for the simple fact that I haven't yet seen the best of Lamar.

I don't know how long I'm going to be waiting, because he's had games this year where he has shown us glimpses, but he hasn't necessarily put that together week in, week out.

2:31 Vince Young tells Inside The Huddle it's time for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offence to evolve Vince Young tells Inside The Huddle it's time for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offence to evolve

I hate to say it, but could this be the point that we all feared, where teams are figuring out their offence, figuring out Lamar, keeping him under wraps.

As much as I want to stay optimistic that they'll turn this around, I just don't see it. The Ravens are exactly who they will be if they make the playoffs, a team still trying to find their identity.

'It's going to be an absolute blowout'

Peter Schrager: Spoiler alert: I think it's going to be an absolute blowout today. I think the Steelers wipe the floor with them.

0:42 Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says he is ready for a tough game against the Ravens. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says he is ready for a tough game against the Ravens.

That will mean the Ravens are 6-5 and then it's like 'what are we going to be the rest of the season?'

I think this is like the Broncos-Saints game [a 31-3 loss on Sunday], because they haven't practised in 10 days and because, as of Sunday, they had 22 people with Covid-19.

No Matthew Judon, Brandon Williams, no Lamar Jackson, no Willie Snead, no Pat Ricard; it's a wipeout today.

0:51 Pittsburgh did just enough to hold off Baltimore as they beat them in their first meeting earlier in the season Pittsburgh did just enough to hold off Baltimore as they beat them in their first meeting earlier in the season

But what are you going to do over the final month? You're no longer the darling, everybody's team. But there's wins out there, and they've been gifted three Wild Cards this season.

This is where coaching comes into play. Harbaugh was the NFL's coach of the year last year because they went 14-2.

If he can take them from losing this game - because they will lose - and somehow to the playoffs, after what they've been through over the past two weeks, it's coach of the year stuff again for me.

This is true adversity.

Watch the Baltimore Ravens at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports NFL from 8.30pm.