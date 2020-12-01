NFL: Ravens-Steelers game moved for third time due to coronavirus

Baltimore has 19 players currently on the COVID-19 list with a total of 22 players being placed on the list over the past eight days

The game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed a third time, to Wednesday, due to the Ravens' coronavirus outbreak.

The contest was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night (Thursday) before being pushed back until Sunday and was later moved to Tuesday as the coronavirus positive test results continued to rise.

The Ravens also confirmed their Week 13 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys has been moved to Tuesday, December 8, which is the second time that game has been pushed back. It was initially scheduled for December 6 before being moved back one day.

The Steelers said their game against Washington has been moved back one day to Monday, December 7.

Also, Baltimore put four more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday: Tight end Mark Andrews, outside linebacker Matthew Judon, receiver Willie Snead IV and injured cornerback Terrell Bonds (knee).

The Ravens also removed outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, guard DJ Fluker, defensive back Iman Marshall and defensive tackle Broderick Washington from the list.

With the game now scheduled for Wednesday, it could potentially allow running backs JK Dobbins and Mark Ingram enough time to be activated in time for the contest if they continue to test negative.

Ravens running back JK Dobbins could be cleared to play against Pittsburgh

If so, Baltimore would have its full complement of running backs against the vaunted Steelers defense.

According to the Ravens, the team has 19 players currently on the COVID-19 list with a total of 22 players being placed on the list over the past eight days. Another player, Marshall, went on the list on November 12.

The NFL had earlier postponed the Ravens' practice on Monday morning. Players were gathering at the team's indoor practice facility for a walk-through ahead of Tuesday night's rescheduled game at Pittsburgh when they got the word of the latest postponement.

The Ravens have not practised since November 21, the day before a 30-24 overtime loss against the Tennessee Titans and a subsequent outbreak of the coronavirus within the organisation.

Andrews and Judon, both Pro Bowl selections last season, tested positive for the virus on Saturday, and at least eight staff members also have tested positive.

