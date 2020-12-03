Bud Dupree: Pittsburgh Steelers' linebacker suffers reported torn ACL

Bud Dupree will miss the remainder of the NFL season

An MRI has confirmed Bud Dupree suffered a torn left anterior cruciate ligament in Pittsburgh's win over Baltimore, NFL Network reported.

The outside linebacker will miss the rest of the season.

The non-contact injury occurred in the second half of Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers used their franchise tag this season on Dupree, who is earning $15.8m. He becomes the second Pittsburgh linebacker to be lost to a torn ACL, following Devin Bush, who suffered the injury on October 18 against Cleveland.

Dupree, 27, emerged as a pass-rushing force last season with 11.5 sacks, and he had eight this season.

He had two tackles for loss but no sacks on Wednesday.

The Kentucky product is in his sixth season, all with the Steelers, after he was drafted in the first round (22nd overall) in 2015.

In 81 games, 66 starts, he has 39 1/2 sacks, 231 tackles, 54 tackles for loss.

He also has one interception, which he brought back for a touchdown in 2018, eight forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

The Steelers (11-0) are scheduled to host Washington on Monday.