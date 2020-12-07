Derek Carr 'thankful' for New York Jets play-call on Las Vegas Raiders' game-winning touchdown

0:40 Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III hauls in a 46-yard game-winning touchdown bomb from quarterback Derek Carr Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III hauls in a 46-yard game-winning touchdown bomb from quarterback Derek Carr

Derek Carr was the latest to be grateful for the New York Jets on Sunday as a baffling defensive play-call allowed the Las Vegas Raiders to clinch a 31-28 win in the dying seconds of the game.

The Raiders were trailing by four and facing a third-and-10 with just five seconds to play when Jets defensive coordinator Greg Williams called an all-out blitz, paving the way for Carr to go deep on the sideline to Henry Ruggs in one-on-one coverage from Lamar Jackson for a game-winning 46-yard touchdown.

Williams' decision drew post-game criticism from Jets safety Marcus Maye, who stated on more than one occasion of the need for a 'better call'.

"We fought hard to put ourselves in the position to win," said Maye. "That's the point in the game we've just got to be in a better call."

For Carr, it was a welcome and unexpected invitation at the end of an unconvincing performance as the Raiders improved to 7-5 and avoided extending their losing streak to three games.

"I couldn't believe they all-out blitzed us," Carr said. "As soon as I saw it, I was thankful."

Rookie wide receiver Ruggs added: "Once I looked back, it looked like the ball was in the air forever. It just wouldn't come down. I just had to find it and make a play.

"We were kind of surprised they brought the house like that."

If the play-call had a name, perhaps it would have been 'Trevor Lawrence', because in a matter of seconds the Jets went from potentially relinquishing their grip on the No 1 Draft pick and a shot at the Clemson star, to continuing on course for a winless campaign.

Sam Darnold finished 14 of 23 for 186 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, as well as running in another score, while Carr was 28 of 47 for 381 yards, three scores and a pick.

The Jets were unable to find a way to contain Raiders tight end Darren Waller, who came up with 13 catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

