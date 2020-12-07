Los Angeles Rams 38-28 Arizona Cardinals: Jared Goff leads Rams to convincing win over NFC West rivals
Rams (8-4) move top of NFC West by virtue of having the tiebreaker over Seattle (8-4), who were upset 17-12 by the Giants in Week 13; L.A. head coach Sean McVay improves to 7-0 against the Cardinals in four seasons, with his team scoring at least 31 points in each win
Jared Goff passed for 351 yards and one touchdown, also running in for a score, as the Los Angeles Rams got back to winning ways in the NFC West with a convincing 38-28 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
One week after falling out of first place with defeat to the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams (8-4) move top of the division by virtue of having the tiebreaker over the Seattle Seahawks (8-4), who were upset 17-12 by the New York Giants in Week 13.
- Rams stats: Jared Goff, 37/47, 351 yards, 1 TD
- Rushing leader: Cam Akers, 21 carries, 72 yards, 1 TD
- Receiving leader: Robert Woods, 10 catches, 85 yards
Goff was 37 of 47 in the air without a turnover, bouncing back from that home loss to the 49ers in which he threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. The fifth-year QB had 10 turnovers (six interceptions) in his previous four games.
The Cardinals (6-6), meanwhile, have now lost four of their last five games to see them in danger of slipping out of the NFC Wild Card race. Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray completed 21 of 39 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns, but also threw a pick six in the fourth quarter to essentially clinch victory for the Rams.
- Cardinals stats: Kyler Murray, 21/39, 173 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT
- Rushing leader: Kenyan Drake, 10 carries, 49 yards, 1 TD
- Receiving leader: Dan Arnold, two catches, 61 yards, 2 TDs
The Cardinals had scored a pair of second-half touchdowns to remain within striking distance, one coming on a four-yard pass from Murray to DeAndre Hopkins in the third quarter after converting a fourth-and-12 earlier in the 15-play drive.
After recovering a fumble by the Rams' Nsmiba Webster on a punt return, Arizona had a four-yard touchdown run from Kenyan Drake early in the fourth to again pull within three of the Rams, trailing 24-21, but L.A. comfortably closed out the contest thereafter.
Scoring summary
|FIRST QUARTER
|Rams 0-7 Cardinals
|Kyler Murray 59-yard TD pass to Dan Arnold (extra point)
|SECOND QUARTER
|Rams 7-7 Cardinals
|Cam Akers nine-yard rushing TD (extra point)
|Rams 14-7 Cardinals
|Kyler Murray one-yard TD pass to Tyler Higbee (extra point)
|THIRD QUARTER
|Rams 17-7 Cardinals
|Matt Gay 39-yard field goal
|Rams 17-14 Cardinals
|Kyler Murray four-yard TD pass to DeAndre Hopkins (extra point)
|FOURTH QUARTER
|Rams 24-14 Cardinals
|Jared Goff one-yard rushing TD (extra point)
|Rams 24-21 Cardinals
|Kenyan Drake four-yard rushing TD (extra point)
|Rams 31-21 Cardinals
|Darrell Henderson 38-yard rushing TD (extra point)
|Rams 38-21 Cardinals
|Troy Hill 35-yard interception return for a TD (extra point)
|Rams 38-28 Cardinals
|Kyler Murray two-yard TD pass to Dan Arnold (extra point)
The Rams offence answered with a quick-strike drive that covered 76 yards on seven plays and finished with a 38-yard touchdown run by Darrell Henderson. Then the defence took over from there as Justin Hollins first forced a Murray fumble and then Troy Hill picked off the Cardinals QB on the next series, running it back 35 yards for the score.
Arizona tight end Dan Arnold two touchdown receptions to bookend the game, his first a 59-yarder that gave the hosts the lead in the first quarter, while his second from two yards was no more than a consolation late in the fourth quarter.
After that early Arnold TD, the Rams opened the second quarter with a nine-yard scoring run from rookie Cam Akers and a one-yard touchdown toss from Goff to Tyler Higbee.
The win sees Rams head coach Sean McVay improve to 7-0 against the Cardinals in four seasons, with his team scoring at least 31 points in each victory.
