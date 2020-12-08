Baltimore Ravens looking to bounce back after COVID-19 outbreak

Can John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson get the Ravens back on track for the AFC playoffs?

Lamar Jackson returns for the Baltimore Ravens tonight against the Dallas Cowboys as they aim to bounce back from a tough few weeks.

Many teams have been affected by coronavirus this season, but their outbreak has been one of the most impactful.

On November 23, two of their top running backs - JK Dobbins and Mark Ingram - were placed on the Reserved/COVID-19 list and from there, the numbers increased rapidly. Multiple players were being added, and two days later, five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell was the latest on the list.

Subsequently, their game with the Pittsburgh Steelers was moved from Thursday to Sunday, a decision “made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," according to the NFL.

But the numbers kept rising and on November 27, quarterback (and last season's NFL MVP) Jackson was placed on the list, along with others.

Players placed on/removed from Reserve/COVID-19 List Date Placed on list Removed from list Nov 23 RB J.K. Dobbins, RB Mark Ingram, DT Brandon Williams Nov 24 OLB Pernell McPhee Nov 25 DE Calais Campbell, G/C Patrick Mekari, C/G Matt Skura Nov 26 DE Jihad Ward Nov 27 LS Morgan Cox, QB Lamar Jackson, DT Justin Madubuike, FB/DL Patrick Ricard Nov 28 OLB Jaylon Ferguson, G/T D.J. Fluker, DT Broderick Washington, CB Tavon Young, CB Khalil Dorsey Nov 29 Nov 30 TE Mark Andrews, OLB Matthew Judon, WR Willie Snead, CB Terrell Bonds OLB Jaylon Ferguson, G/T D.J. Fluker, DT Broderick Washington, Dec 1 DT Brandon Williams, CB Khalil Dorsey, CB Tavon Young Dec 2 S Geno Stone Dec 3 Dec 4 RB J.K. Dobbins, OLB Pernell McPhee, G/C Patrick Mekari, C/G Matt Skura Dec 5 DE Jihad Ward, DE Calais Campbell, RB Mark Ingram Dec 6 Dec 7 LS Morgan Cox, QB Lamar Jackson, DT Justin Madubuike, FB/DL Patrick Ricard

More names meant more postponements, as the Steelers matchup was moved again from Sunday to Tuesday, then again to Wednesday.

That game was eventually played with the Ravens missing starters, including Jackson, and Baltimore fell to a 19-14 defeat. Robert Griffin III started in Jackson’s stead, but suffered a hamstring injury and was replaced by Trace McSorley.

And, with the team locked out of its facility for five days and only able to do walk-throughs as opposed to practice before the game, Griffin questioned the decision for the game to go ahead.

5:14 Highlights of the Baltimore Ravens against the Pittsburgh Steelers from Week 12 Highlights of the Baltimore Ravens against the Pittsburgh Steelers from Week 12

"It's not about whether or not guys want to play,” he said. "It's about whether or not our safety is actually being taken into account. I can't say much more than that."

Griffin, who suffered his hamstring injury in the second quarter, said “I've never pulled a hamstring in my life. You see guys going down left and right.”

That was last Wednesday, and regardless of the cases, the show went on. Thankfully, since then, the Ravens have reported no new positives.

But it’s not as simple as the starters stepping straight in. Jackson was only activated on Sunday, allowing time for just one full practice on Sunday and a walk-through on Monday, according to the Ravens’ team website.

Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews will be one who doesn't make it back onto the active roster on time and will miss the game.

Tight end Mark Andrews will miss out against Dallas

Losing 22 players - albeit players with varying roles and importance - is not easy to quickly recover from. Are they physically fit and healthy? Have they been able to practice the game plan?

Like Griffin, corner Jimmy Smith suffered a muscle injury (groin) against Pittsburgh. Are players more at risk without their usual routines in place?

Regardless of coronavirus issues, injuries, and their disappointing mid-season form - where they have fallen to defeat in four of their last five - the Ravens need to come together and turn it around.

3:54 A look back at the action and talking points from Week 13 of the NFL season A look back at the action and talking points from Week 13 of the NFL season

In 2019, the Ravens averaged 33.2 points per game. They haven't even gone over 30 once since Week Six against Philadelphia, on October 18.

The good news is they are facing a Dallas side that is giving up over 32 points per contest, so now could be a chance to 'get right'.

Baltimore's sturdy defense has also been holding up its side of the bargain too, so far.

They will need both sides to perform to reach the postseason in a tense AFC playoff race this year. One of the Indianapolis Colts (8-4) or Tennessee Titans (8-4) will have a shot at a wild card berth. The Cleveland Browns (9-3) currently lead the way there with the Steelers occupying the lead in the North.

The Miami Dolphins (8-4) and Las Vegas Raiders (7-5) are both currently keeping the Ravens out, while the New England Patriots (6-6) won't let any team ahead of them have it easy.

Tuesday night's game with the Cowboys will be pivotal for the Ravens. Can they keep themselves in the hunt after their difficult few weeks, or could it be all over already?

Watch Ravens vs Cowboys on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning at 1am on Sky Sports NFL and Main Event.