Justin Jefferson hitting Randy Moss levels for Minnesota Vikings, says Kay Adams

Good Morning Football's Kay Adams has hailed Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson as one of the standout players of the 2020 season.

NFL Fantasy expert Adams, joining Sky Sports' NFL Overtime (Tuesdays, 9pm), said that Jefferson should be crowned Rookie of the Year following his exploits in Minnesota.

Jefferson, the No 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is currently fourth among all receivers in yards (1,039, and seven touchdowns), evoking memories of Hall of Famer Randy Moss' record-breaking rookie year with the Vikings in 1998 - 1,313 yards and seven TDs.

Hallf of Fame receiver Randy Moss had a historic rookie season with the Vikings in 1998

"I love and am so impressed by Justin Jefferson," Adams said. "The fact that the Vikings are not missing Stefon Diggs and crying that he's now a Buffalo Bill is a testament to just how good Jefferson has been there.

"With all the things like Covid-19, lack of practice, no preseason, for a rookie to hit 1,000 yards through 12 games, that is rare company - this is Randy Moss level stuff.

"For him to do what he is doing is incredible. I think he should be Rookie of the Year."

As the NFL Fantasy Football season now enters into the playoff stage, Adams also urged players to ride with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins down the stretch if available.

"People gave me so much grief when I said start Cousins in Week 13," Adams added. "I had so many tweets, that he was throwing interceptions, that he was awful.

"It's never pretty with Cousins but, yet, at the end of the game he somehow has 300 yards and multiple touchdowns.

"This week they've got the Buccaneers and Tom Brady. The Vikings defence doesn't have it; I think Brady is going to score at will, so I would still trust Cousins [to have to throw it a lot]."

