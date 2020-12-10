NFL Predictions Week 14: Eddie Hearn takes on Around The NFL's Gregg Rosenthal and Andreas Weimann
Week 14 in the NFL kicks off with New England Patriots @ Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night (1.20am, Friday); Sunday triple-header - Kansas City Chiefs @ Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts @ Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills - live on Sky Sports NFL, 5pm, Sunday
Last Updated: 10/12/20 5:35pm
Anthony Joshua's world title fight with Kubrat Pulev this Saturday isn't the only heavyweight clash of the weekend - as promoter Eddie Hearn is the latest to have a go at giving his NFL predictions for Week 14!
Each week, Sky Sports' NFL experts take on representatives from the wider Sky Sports family and a guest from NFL UK.
For Week 14, Hearn goes up against one of the Around The NFL heroes, Gregg Rosenthal, who is stepping up for Team NFL, and Bristol City forward Andreas Weimann (NFL UK).
Read on below to to see Rosenthal, Hearn and Weimann's picks...
Register to play NFL Pick'Em here.
New England Patriots @ Los Angeles Rams
Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Friday, 1.20am
ROSENTHAL PICKS: Rams
"If Rams head coach Sean McVay can't win this matchup with this big of a talent edge, it will feel like losing Super Bowl LIII all over again."
HEARN PICKS: Patriots
"The Patriots are in great form at the moment, despite the loss of Tom Brady, so I'm going to go for the Patriots."
WEIMANN PICKS: Rams
Kansas City Chiefs @ Miami Dolphins
Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm
ROSENTHAL PICKS: Chiefs
"Brian Flores has been part of a Patriots defense that has made Patrick Mahomes look briefly mortal, so expect a close game. But I'm still picking Kansas City."
HEARN PICKS: Dolphins
"I used to be a Dolphins fan - even though I rarely watched them - I used to wear all the gear. It would be a massive upset, but I'm going with the Dolphins."
WEIMANN PICKS: Chiefs
Indianapolis Colts @ Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.05pm
ROSENTHAL PICKS: Colts
"The Colts get pass rush pressure with just four; the Raiders defense doesn't get a push rush at all - so it's the Colts."
HEARN PICKS: Raiders
WEIMANN PICKS: Raiders
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills
Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am
ROSENTHAL PICKS: Steelers
"I don't trust the Bills offensive line to keep Josh Allen clean against this Steelers defense."
HEARN PICKS: Steelers
"The Steelers are looking to bounce back. And, on paper, they are well-equipped for this one - their defense, their big guys up front are ready to do damage."
WEIMANN PICKS: Steelers
Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns
Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 1.15am
ROSENTHAL PICKS: Ravens
HEARN PICKS: Ravens
WEIMANN PICKS: Browns
Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!