NFL Predictions Week 14: Eddie Hearn takes on Around The NFL's Gregg Rosenthal and Andreas Weimann

NFL Predictions Week 14

Anthony Joshua's world title fight with Kubrat Pulev this Saturday isn't the only heavyweight clash of the weekend - as promoter Eddie Hearn is the latest to have a go at giving his NFL predictions for Week 14!

Each week, Sky Sports' NFL experts take on representatives from the wider Sky Sports family and a guest from NFL UK.

For Week 14, Hearn goes up against one of the Around The NFL heroes, Gregg Rosenthal, who is stepping up for Team NFL, and Bristol City forward Andreas Weimann (NFL UK).

Read on below to to see Rosenthal, Hearn and Weimann's picks...

Register to play NFL Pick'Em here.

New England Patriots @ Los Angeles Rams

Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Friday, 1.20am

Can Cam Newton lead the Patriots to a fifth win in their last six as they take on the Rams on Thursday night?

ROSENTHAL PICKS: Rams

"If Rams head coach Sean McVay can't win this matchup with this big of a talent edge, it will feel like losing Super Bowl LIII all over again."

HEARN PICKS: Patriots

"The Patriots are in great form at the moment, despite the loss of Tom Brady, so I'm going to go for the Patriots."

WEIMANN PICKS: Rams

Kansas City Chiefs @ Miami Dolphins

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm

2:05 Tight end Travis Kelce surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the season after a 136-yard game in the Chiefs' victory over the Broncos Tight end Travis Kelce surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the season after a 136-yard game in the Chiefs' victory over the Broncos

ROSENTHAL PICKS: Chiefs

"Brian Flores has been part of a Patriots defense that has made Patrick Mahomes look briefly mortal, so expect a close game. But I'm still picking Kansas City."

HEARN PICKS: Dolphins

"I used to be a Dolphins fan - even though I rarely watched them - I used to wear all the gear. It would be a massive upset, but I'm going with the Dolphins."

WEIMANN PICKS: Chiefs

Indianapolis Colts @ Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.05pm

0:40 Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III hauled in a 46-yard game-winning touchdown from quarterback Derek Carr to beat the Jets Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III hauled in a 46-yard game-winning touchdown from quarterback Derek Carr to beat the Jets

ROSENTHAL PICKS: Colts

"The Colts get pass rush pressure with just four; the Raiders defense doesn't get a push rush at all - so it's the Colts."

HEARN PICKS: Raiders

WEIMANN PICKS: Raiders

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am

5:49 Highlights of Washington's upset win over the Steelers in Week 13 of the NFL Highlights of Washington's upset win over the Steelers in Week 13 of the NFL

ROSENTHAL PICKS: Steelers

"I don't trust the Bills offensive line to keep Josh Allen clean against this Steelers defense."

HEARN PICKS: Steelers

"The Steelers are looking to bounce back. And, on paper, they are well-equipped for this one - their defense, their big guys up front are ready to do damage."

WEIMANN PICKS: Steelers

Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns

Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 1.15am

1:50 After having tested positive for Covid-19, quarterback Lamar Jackson was pleased to return in Baltimore's win over Dallas in Week 13 After having tested positive for Covid-19, quarterback Lamar Jackson was pleased to return in Baltimore's win over Dallas in Week 13

ROSENTHAL PICKS: Ravens

HEARN PICKS: Ravens

WEIMANN PICKS: Browns

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!