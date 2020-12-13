Indianapolis Colts 44-27 Las Vegas Raiders: Jonathan Taylor and T.Y. Hilton each score pair of TDs in rout of Raiders

0:32 Jonathan Taylor was too quick for the Las Vegas defence as he scored a 62-yard touchdown. Jonathan Taylor was too quick for the Las Vegas defence as he scored a 62-yard touchdown.

Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for a career-high 150 yards and two touchdowns as the Indianapolis Colts routed the Las Vegas Raiders 44-27 in a crucial matchup in the AFC playoff picture.

​​​​​​Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton also had two TDs in the contest, as he caught five passes for 86 yards; the Colts racked up 456 yards in total offence, including a season-best 212 rushing yards.

Colts passing leader: Philip Rivers, 19/28, 244 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing leader: Jonathan Taylor, 20 carries, 150 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving leader: T.Y. Hilton, five catches, 86 yards, 2 TDs

0:25 Kenny Moore pulled off a stunning one-handed interception of Derek Carr in the endzone in the second quarter. Kenny Moore pulled off a stunning one-handed interception of Derek Carr in the endzone in the second quarter.

Kenny Moore led the was for the Indianapolis defence, as he hauled in highlight-reel one-handed interception in the endzone and also forced a fumble. Khari Willis added a 53-yard interception of Derek Carr in the fourth quarter, returning it for a touchdown - the team's fourth pick-six of the season.

It was Philip Rivers' 19th career victory against the Raiders, with the veteran quarterback also breaking a tie with Hall of Famer John Elway for most career starts (29) against the franchise.

1:32 Colts quarterback Philip Rivers was pleased with how efficient the team were in their comprehensive 44-27 win over the Raiders. Colts quarterback Philip Rivers was pleased with how efficient the team were in their comprehensive 44-27 win over the Raiders.

Indianapolis (9-4) move up to the No 6 seed in the AFC playoff race with their fifth road win in seven tries this season; the Raiders (7-6) stay on the outside looking in after falling to 2-4 on the season at their new Vegas home of the Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders passing leader: Derek Carr, 31/45, 316 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

Rushing leader: Josh Jacobs, 13 carries, 49 yards

Receiving leader: Nathan Agholor, five catches, 100 yards, 1 TD

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Colts 3-0 Raiders Rodrigo Blankenship 25-yard field goal Colts 10-0 Raiders Philip Rivers seven-yard TD pass to T.Y. Hilton (extra point) Colts 10-7 Raiders Derek Carr 47-yard TD pass to Foster Moreau (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Colts 10-14 Raiders Derek Carr 21-yard TD pass to Nelson Agholor (extra point) Colts 17-14 Raiders Philip Rivers 41-yard TD pass to T.Y. Hilton (extra point) Colts 20-14 Raiders Rodrigo Blankenship 20-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Colts 20-17 Raiders Daniel Carlson 25-yard field goal Colts 27-17 Raiders Jonathan Taylor 62-yard TD run (extra point) Colts 27-20 Raiders Daniel Carlson 23-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Colts 34-20 Raiders Jonathan Taylor three-yard TD run (extra point) Colts 37-20 Raiders Rodrigo Blankenship 35-yard field goal Colts 44-20 Raiders Khari Willis 50-yard interception return for a TD (extra point) Colts 44-27 Raiders Derek Carr five-yard TD run (extra point)

Carr threw for 316 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders to see them into a 14-10 lead early in the second quarter, but Rivers and Hilton hooked up for twice with scores of seven and 41 yards, to go with Rodrigo Blankenship field goals of 25 and 20 yards, as Indianapolis built a 20-14 half-time lead.

0:30 Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton was left wide open to score a 41-yard touchdown against the Raiders. Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton was left wide open to score a 41-yard touchdown against the Raiders.

It was Taylor who took over the game in the second half, breaking free for a 62-yard touchdown run - the longest offensive play of the season for the Colts.

After Las Vegas cut into the Colts' lead at 27-20, courtesy of Daniel Carlson's second field goal of the third quarter, Taylor found the endzone again, this time capping a 10-play, 75-yard drive with a three-yard scoring run.

One play later, Moore forced a fumble after a short completion from Carr to Hunter Renfrow and Blankenship booted a further field goal to increase Indianapolis' lead to 37-20 with seven minutes to play.

0:59 Khari Willis capitalised on Derek Carr's misplaced pass to score a pick six for the Colts. Khari Willis capitalised on Derek Carr's misplaced pass to score a pick six for the Colts.

If it wasn't game over already, the Colts then sealed the victory four plays later when a Carr pass was deflected off the hands of Jalen Richard to Willis who returned it 53 yards up the left sideline to make it 44-20.

Carr ended the scoring with nothing more than a consolation touchdown run from five yards out with 55 seconds left.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!