Doug Pederson: Philadelphia Eagles coach undecided on starting QB despite Jalen Hurts success

Jalen Hurts clinched a shock win on his first NFL start

Eagles coach Doug Pederson plans to review film of rookie Jalen Hurts leading Philadelphia to a win over the New Orleans Saints before naming a starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Hurts and the Eagles beat the Saints 24-21 in an upset victory fuelled by the young quarterback rushing for 106 yards on 18 carries.

"I'm going to take a look at (film), I'm going to look at a lot of different things before I make that determination this week," Pederson said on 94.1 WIP radio in Philadelphia.

The Eagles (4-8-1) had lost four games in a row before Pederson made the decision to start Hurts over Carson Wentz, and with the win now sit one-and-a-half games behind Washington in the NFC East.

0:43 Philadelphia's Miles Sanders turned on the afterburners to score an 82-yard touchdown against New Orleans. Philadelphia's Miles Sanders turned on the afterburners to score an 82-yard touchdown against New Orleans.

Pederson's side are currently ranked 28th in the NFL in passing yards (199.8 per game) and 26th in points (21.3 per game).

Hurts is expected to get another start, with the 2020 second-round draft pick having become the fifth Eagles quarterback to rush for 100 yards in the win. His sole turnover arrived late in the fourth quarter when the ball was batted out of his hands.

"Going back and watching it this morning, there were some really, really good plays. He played well," Pederson said. "He managed the team. He did everything we asked him to do. He played smart, he played physical with the run."

