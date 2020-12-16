Pittsburgh Steelers 'concerning' after back-to-back defeats, says Jeff Reinebold

1:19 Jeff Reinebold tells NFL Overtime says he is concerned for the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering back-to-back defeats Jeff Reinebold tells NFL Overtime says he is concerned for the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering back-to-back defeats

Jeff Reinebold says there are "concerns in Pittsburgh" after the Steelers suffered back-to-back defeats following an unbeaten 11-0 start to the season.

Following Pittsburgh's 26-15 defeat to the Buffalo Bills that knocked them out of the No 1 seed in the AFC, Reinebold said that the team's lack of run game and their schedule for the final three weeks of the season are worrying.

The Steelers own the league's second-worst rushing attack, averaging just 89.1 yards per game, while they end the season on the road to division opponents Cincinnati Bengals (2-10-1) and Cleveland Browns (9-4) either side of a home game against the Indianapolis Colts (9-4).

"The thing that would be concerning to me, if I was a Steelers fan - look at their schedule going forward. This team has a chance of losing four of their last five games," Reinebold told NFL Overtime (Tuesdays, 9pm)

"They are going to be a playoff team, but they have a tough schedule down the stretch.

"[Running back] James Conner came back on Sunday, Maurkice Pouncey was back again playing center and yet they still didn't run the ball as well as they will need to in the playoffs.

"There are concerns in Pittsburgh. That defence too, it's starting to get beat up a little bit."

'Hurts gives Eagles reason to believe'

Over in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles are currently out of the playoff picture at a hugely disappointing 4-8-1 on the season, but their offence was given a jump start last Sunday with rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts carrying the team to victory over the New Orleans Saints in his first NFL start.

Despite their disappointing record, the Eagles are not out of the race for the NFC East division, sitting just a game and a half back from current leaders the Washington Football team, who they face on the final weekend of the season.

"He [Hurts] injected some juice into an offence that had been really stagnant and needed some belief and somebody to make a play for them," said Reinebold.

Hurts completed 17 of 30 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 106 yards on the ground - Lamar Jackson is the only QB to have rushed for more (119) in his first NFL start.

"He has the athleticism that, if you don't plug the gaps correctly on defence, he's going to hurt you," Reinebold added.

"For the Eagles, he's a ray of sunshine, a reason to believe and they're not out of it in the NFC East."

