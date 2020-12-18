Drew Brees: New Orleans Saints quarterback set to start vs Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday

Drew Brees is expected to be back as the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback on Sunday

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will start on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, multiple outlets reported Friday.

Brees missed the past four games while recovering from 11 broken ribs and a lung injury suffered on November 15 against the San Francisco 49ers. The Saints (10-3) have gone 3-1 under backup Taysom Hill in the weeks since.

Jameis Winston is now expected to back-up Brees, with Hill returning to his jack-of-all-trades role.

Taysom Hill has posted a 3-1 record while deputising for Brees

The Saints activated Brees off injured reserve on Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for the team to return him to the active roster.

NFL Network reported on Friday that the 41-year-old Brees has practised with the first team this week without setbacks.

Earlier this week, Saints coach Sean Payton told reporters he would not rush Brees back to action.

"We haven't ruled anything just because we don't have to," Payton said Wednesday. "He's got a ways to go still, and he's someone we're not gonna just hurry back and just put him in the game. I think the significance of the injuries are such that you've gotta make sure he can function and feel confident."

Brees sustained the injury in a November game against the San Francisco 49ers

The Saints are vying with the Green Bay Packers for the No 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Packers currently hold the top spot, and every game from here on out is crucial for New Orleans.

The Chiefs (12-1) could clinch the No 1 seed in the AFC in Week 15 with a win, a loss by the Pittsburgh Steelers and a loss or tie by the Buffalo Bills.

