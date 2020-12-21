Kansas City Chiefs 32-29 New Orleans Saints: Patrick Mahomes beats Drew Brees in back and forth battle

5:54 Highlights of the Kansas City Chiefs against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15 of the NFL. Highlights of the Kansas City Chiefs against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15 of the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes as the Kansas City Chiefs won their ninth consecutive game by defeating the New Orleans Saints 32-29 on Sunday.

Mahomes went 26 of 47 for 254 yards as the Chiefs improved their NFL-best record to 13-1. Drew Brees returned from a four-game absence due to rib and lung injuries, completing 15 of 34 passes for 234 yards, three TDs and an interception as the Saints (10-4) dropped their second-straight after a nine-game winning streak.

Chiefs passing: Patrick Mahomes, 26/47, 254 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing leader: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, 14 carries, 79 yards

Receiving leader: Travis Kelce, eight catches, 68 yards, 1 TD

The Chiefs led 14-9 at half-time, but Brees threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Latavius Murray on the first possession of the third quarter to give the Saints their only lead at 15-14.

0:51 Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes shows perfect ball placement with a five-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman in the back corner of the endzone. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes shows perfect ball placement with a five-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman in the back corner of the endzone.

​​​​​​​ Saints passing: Drew Brees, 15/34, 234 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing leader: Alvin Kamara, 11 carries, 54 yards

Receiving leader: Emmanuel Sanders, four catches, 76 yards

Mahomes answered on the ensuing possession with a five-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman that gave Kansas City a 21-15 lead by the end of the third.

0:45 Patrick Mahomes looks like he's going to run himself then pitches a lateral to Le'Veon Bell for a touchdown. Patrick Mahomes looks like he's going to run himself then pitches a lateral to Le'Veon Bell for a touchdown.

Le'Veon Bell's 13-yard touchdown run and Mahomes' successful two-point conversion pass to Travis Kelce increased that advantage further still as Kansas City threatened to run away with it.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Chiefs 7-0 Saints Patrick Mahomes five-yard TD pass to Tyreek Hill (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Chiefs 14-0 Saints Patrick Mahomes one-yard TD pass to Travis Kelce (extra point) Chiefs 14-7 Saints Taysom Hill one-yard TD run (extra point) Chiefs 14-9 Saints Safety THIRD QUARTER Chiefs 14-15 Saints Drew Brees 24-yard TD pass to Latavius Murray (failed two-point try) Chiefs 21-15 Saints Patrick Mahomes five-yard TD pass to Mecole Hardman (extra FOURTH QUARTER Chiefs 29-15 Saints Le'Veon Bell 12-yard TD run (two-point conversion) Chiefs 29-22 Saints Drew Brees 14-yard TD pass to Alvin Kamara (extra point) Chiefs 32-22 Saints Harrison Buttker 22-yard field goal Chiefs 32-29 Saints Drew Brees 17-yard TD pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey (extra point)

But Mahomes fumbled on Kansas City's next possession, Kwon Alexander recovering the ball for the Saints at the Chiefs' 25-yard line. Three plays later, Brees tossed a 14-yard touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara to make it just a one-score game again at 29-22.

0:43 Drew Brees sets up as a screen to Alvin Kamara, and he somehow stays on his feet along the sideline through a pile of bodies and gets in the endzone. Drew Brees sets up as a screen to Alvin Kamara, and he somehow stays on his feet along the sideline through a pile of bodies and gets in the endzone.

Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker kicked a 22-yard field goal to make New Orleans' task just that little but tougher, though Brees managed to throw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey to cut the Chiefs' lead to 32-29.

But, with little more than two minutes left. Kansas City gained two first downs on their next series to successfully run out the clock and come away with the victory.

Earlier in the game, Brees' first three passes were incomplete and his fourth one was intercepted by L'Jarius Sneed, leading to a Mahomes five-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill and a 7-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

0:28 Patrick Mahomes tosses the ball to Travis Kelce and the tight end gets in for the touchdown for the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes tosses the ball to Travis Kelce and the tight end gets in for the touchdown for the Chiefs.

On the first play of the second quarter, Mahomes found an open man in the endzone again, this time picking out Kelce from a yard out for a 14-0 lead.

Brees eventually shrugged off the rust and connected with Emmanuel Sanders for a 51-yard gain down to the Kansas City three-yard line, setting up a Taysom Hill goal-line touchdown run that made the score 14-7.

0:39 Taysom Hill runs in from the goal line for a touchdown for the Saints. Taysom Hill runs in from the goal line for a touchdown for the Saints.

Kansas City's Demarcus Robinson fumbled on a punt return shortly before the half, with the ball rolling through the endzone for a safety, trimming the Chiefs' lead to 14-9.

The Saint tried manfully to wrestle that advantage from them in the second half, but it wasn't to be.

Meanwhile, in more concerning news for Kansas City, their rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was injured in the fourth quarter, needing to be helped to the locker room, struggling to put any pressure on his left leg.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!