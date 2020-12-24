JuJu Smith-Schuster agrees to stop dancing on team logos

0:27 After dancing on the Bengals logo pre-game, Vonn Bell brought the force on JuJu Smith-Schuster for a crushing forced fumble. After dancing on the Bengals logo pre-game, Vonn Bell brought the force on JuJu Smith-Schuster for a crushing forced fumble.

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ says he is done dancing on opposition teams' logos after the receiving criticism during their three-game losing streak.

"For me, I was dancing when we were undefeated, I was dancing when we lost our three games," Smith-Schuster said Wednesday, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. "I'm not going to change who I am. ... I saw it more as not disrespect, but it's for my fans on social media."

Smith-Schuster had been doing TikTok dances on opponent's logos pre-game, which brought ire from opponents in recent weeks and became a national storyline following Pittsburgh's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night - a game in which JuJu caught just three passes for 15 yards and lost a crucial fumble.

5:42 Highlights of the Steelers against the Bengals in Week 15 of the NFL. Highlights of the Steelers against the Bengals in Week 15 of the NFL.

The receiver's announcement came a day after Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he'd talk to his player about the issue.

"I am aware of it and I do plan to talk to JuJu," Tomlin said. "But we're professionals. I doubt any of those antics and things of that nature are legitimate motivating factors as you step into professional stadiums. But it's about respect and so we'll have a conversation.

"But I understand it's about the quality of play inside the white lines. I'm not seeking comfort or looking for excuses based on our recent performances on things that occur in pregame or things of that nature that are social media related."

1:19 Jeff Reinebold tells NFL Overtime he is concerned for the Steelers after their losing streak. Jeff Reinebold tells NFL Overtime he is concerned for the Steelers after their losing streak.

Smith-Schuster said it was clear his dancing had become a disruption for teammates and coaches.

"I felt like I didn't want to be a distraction. ... what I can do to help my offense is put points on the board," he said.

The Steelers had started the season in spectacular fashion, winning their first 11 games and threatening to go the season undefeated before being derailed with defeats to the Washington Football Team, Buffalo Bills and Bengals.

Watch JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Pittsburgh Steelers in action against the Indianapolis Colts, live on Sky Sports NFL from 6pm on Sunday.