Josh Gordon: Seattle Seahawks wide receiver suspended indefinitely after breaking reinstatement terms

Josh Gordon will not be able to practice or play for the Seattle Seahawks

Josh Gordon will not be permitted to play or practice with the Seattle Seahawks indefinitely after he broke the terms of his conditional reinstatement.

The wide receiver was originally indefinitely suspended by the league in December 2019 for contravening NFL rules on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse. He was conditionally reinstated on December 3.

Gordon's latest setback comes just a day after he returned to the Seahawks' active roster, as the 29-year-old continues to battle with substance abuse issues.

Just one day after Gordon returned to Seattle’s active roster, he's back where he was before: Allowed to be with the team, but not practice or play. The #Seahawks had cleared a roster spot to activate him Monday. All systems were go, until the new issue arose. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 23, 2020

The player can remain with the Seahawks but will not be able to participate in practices or games, putting the prospect of him playing in the 2020 season in doubt.

Seattle had re-signed the former Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots wideout to a one-year deal in September.

While a member of the Browns, Gordon missed the entirety of the 2015 and 2016 seasons due to suspension.

Cam Newton has apologised to New England Patriots fans after the team missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008

Cam Newton has ruled out the possibility of retiring after a disappointing 2020 season which has seen him go 6-7 as a starter with the New England Patriots.

The 31-year-old Newton signed a one-year contract with the Patriots in the offseason - a deal reported to be worth up to $7.5m - but has struggled for consistency as New England missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

The 2015 league MVP threw just five touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his 13 starts, though he did run for 11 scores - his highest tally since his 2011 rookie season (14).

In a statement published on his Instagram account, Newton spoke of his disappointment that things haven't gone to plan in New England and his determination to put that right.

"Dear Patriot Nation, I will be the first to tell you that this year has been unacceptable in more ways than one!!" Newton wrote. "And the standard has been and always have been set; and unfortunately we (I) did not live up to what that standard was at all times or consistently enough!!"

The San Francisco 49ers are signing Josh Rosen from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad and he will serve as their back-up quarterback in Week 16, according to multiple reports.

The 49ers are down to one healthy quarterback and are set to start CJ Beathard on Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals after Nick Mullens was ruled out with an elbow injury.

Josh Rosen (right) has been signed by the San Francisco 49ers

Mullens had been starting since Week 9 after San Francisco's regular quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, went down with a high ankle sprain.

Practice squad quarterback Josh Johnson was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week, leading the 49ers to turn to Rosen.

The 23-year-old was picked No 10 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 Draft but was traded to the Miami Dolphins a year later.