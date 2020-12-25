Heisman Trophy: Finalists named as Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith and Kyle Trask

Trevor Lawrence is one of four players in the running for college football’s most prestigious award

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence has been named as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. Alabama team-mates Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith are also named alongside Florida's Kyle Trask.

The Heisman will be awarded January 5 during a virtual ceremony. The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the usual trip to New York for the trophy presentation which arrives with being a finalist.

Jones and Smith are the eighth set of team-mates to be finalists together since the tradition started in 1982.

Smith is trying to become the first wide receiver to win the Heisman since Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991.

If it is not Smith, who leads the nation in 98 receptions and 1,511 receiving yards, the winner will be a quarterback for the 13th time in the last 15 years.

Jones leads the nation in efficiency rating (202.34), a 76.5 completion percentage and 11.4 yards per pass, with 32 touchdown passes.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide will play No. 4 Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semi-finals on January 1.

Jones or Smith would become Alabama's third Heisman winner after running backs Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015) were the Tide's first Heisman winners.

Lawrence was the pre-season favourite to win the award, but missing two games after contracting COVID-19 slowed his campaign.

The junior quarterback and presumptive first selection in the next NFL draft did not play against Boston College and at Notre Dame.

He did play in Atlantic Coast Conference championship rematch against the Fighting Irish last weekend and led the Tigers to a blowout victory. Lawrence has thrown for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns in nine games, helping Clemson reach the playoff for the third time in his career.

Trask leads the country with 43 touchdown passes and 4,125 yards. The senior is trying to join Steve Spurrier, Danny Wuerffel and Tim Tebow as Heisman-winning quarterback from Florida.

Congratulations to our 2020 #HeismanTrophy finalists, Alabama’s Mac Jones, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Alabama’s DeVonta Smith and Florida’s Kyle Trask!



Full release: https://t.co/Ve8ldfcDAE pic.twitter.com/gbJnrH3a1e — The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) December 25, 2020

The rest of the top 10 was revealed in order, starting with Alabama running back Najee Harris. The Crimson Tide is the second team to have three players in the top five in Heisman voting.

In 1946, Army running back Glenn Davis won the Heisman, fellow running back Doc Blanchard finished fourth and quarterback Arnold Tucker was fifth.

Iowa State running back Breece Hall was sixth this year, followed by Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.

Pitts is the first tight end to finish in the top 10 of the Heisman voting since Notre Dame's Ken MacAfee was third in 1977.

