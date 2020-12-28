Tennessee Titans 14-40 Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams combine to crush Titans

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams celebrate one of their three touchdowns in the Packers' win over the Titans

Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes - three of them to Davante Adams - as the Green Bay Packers dominated the Tennessee Titans in a 40-14 beating at a snowy Lambeau Field on Sunday night.

Rodgers completed 21 of 25 passes for 231 yards, those four TD throws and a meaningless fourth-quarter interception, just his fifth of the year against 44 scores.

Adams, meanwhile, finished with 11 catches for 142 yards in testing conditions. The Packers also pounded out 234 yards on the ground, with AJ Dillon netting 124 yards and two scores on 21 attempts.

Packers passing: Aaron Rodgers, 21/25, 231 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing leader: A.J. Dillon, 21 carries, 124 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving leader: Davante Adams, 11 catches, 142 yards, 3 TDs

Green Bay (12-3) also broke out a five-man defensive front to neutralize NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry. He managed 98 yards on 23 carries, while quarterback Ryan Tannehill hit on only 11 of 24 passes for 121 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions as the NFL's highest-scoring offence coming into the contest was kept in check.

Tannehill did rush for a 45-yard score less than three minutes into the second half to see Tennessee (10-5) to within five points of the Packers at 19-14. But that would be as good as it would get for the travelling Titans.

The Packers blew the game open with Rodgers' third scoring strike to Adams, followed by 30 and seven-yard touchdown runs from powerful rookie Dillon.

Titans passing: Ryan Tannehill, 11/24, 121 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

Rushing leader: Derrick Henry, 23 carries, 98 yards

Receiving leader: A.J. Brown, four catches, 43 yards

Earlier, Green Bay spent most of the first half beating Tennessee at its own game - running the ball to set up the pass. An opening drive of 60 yards in eight plays ended with Rodgers flipping a five-yard touchdown pass to Adams.

Their next series saw them travel 80 yards in 10 plays, with Rodgers finding Equanimeous St. Brown for a 21-yard TD. Then, following a Tannehill pick, Rodgers and Adams hooked up for a second time to see Green Bay into a 19-0 lead.

The Titans' only sack of Rodgers killed the Packers' next drive, helping set up their first score - Tannehill ended a 71-yard drive by finding tight end Jonnu Smith for a 12-yard TD - 37 seconds before half-time.

Tannehill's long rushing score shortly after the break suggested a Tennessee comeback might be on the cards, but the Titans defence continued to have no answer for Green Bay, who ultimately streaked clear with another couple of impressive scoring drives.

The Packers can clinch the top seed for the NFC playoffs next week with a win in Chicago against the playoff-chasing Bears (8-7), while the Titans can still wrap up the AFC South by beating the Houston Texans (4-11).

