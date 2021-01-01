Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari suffers season-ending knee injury

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has allowed only one sack all season, according to Pro Football Focus

The Green Bay Packers' playoff hopes took a hit on Thursday when Pro Bowl left tackle David Bakhtiari sustained a serious knee injury in practice, according to multiple media outlets.

The injury is believed to be a torn anterior cruciate ligament, NFL Network reported.

The news comes at a bad time for the playoff-bound Packers (12-3), who will clinch a first-round postseason bye with a win on Sunday at the Chicago Bears (8-7), or with a loss or tie by the Seattle Seahawks (11-4) against the San Francisco 49ers (6-9).

Bakhtiari missed three games midseason due to broken ribs, and Billy Turner moved from his normal spot on the right side of the offensive line to left tackle. Another option to replace Bakhtiari could be second-year left guard Elgton Jenkins, who has been selected to the Pro Bowl.

Bakhtiari was also picked for the Pro Bowl this season, for the third time in his eight-year career. According to Pro Football Focus, Bakhtiari has played 758 snaps in 2020 and registered just four penalties while allowing only one sack.

Selected by Green Bay in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Bakhtiari has missed only nine of a possible 127 games. He was selected to the NFL's All-Pro team in 2016.

In mid-November, Bakhtiari signed a four-year, $103.5m contract that made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in league history.

