Ryan Fitzpatrick out of Miami Dolphins' playoff decider against Buffalo Bills after COVID diagnosis

Ryan Fitzpatrick led the Dolphins to a 26-25 win over the Raiders after replacing Tua Tagovailoa during Week 16

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has tested positive for COVID-19, the NFL Network reported on Thursday.

Fitzpatrick did not practice on Thursday for the Dolphins, who will have rookie Tua Tagovailoa under center three days later in their regular-season finale against the host Buffalo Bills.

Miami has yet to publicly comment on the reason for Fitzpatrick's absence.

Fitzpatrick, 38, has completed 183 of 267 passes for 2,091 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games this season.

Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick somehow completed a clutch deep ball while getting facemasked and kicker Jason Sanders then nailed the 44-yard game-winning field goal as the Dolphins edged out the Las Vegas Raiders

Tagovailoa, who was the fifth overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, has thrown for 1,453 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions in nine games this season.

Fitzpatrick relieved Tagovailoa in a 26-25 last-second win over the host Las Vegas Raiders on December 26, making a key 41-yard pass while under pressure to set up the decisive field goal.

Quarterback Jake Rudock was signed on Thursday and he participated in practice ahead of his likely role as backup to Tagovailoa against Buffalo.

The Dolphins (10-5) will clinch a playoff berth if they beat the Bills (12-3) in Buffalo. A loss by the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts or Baltimore Ravens also would send Miami to the postseason for just the third time since 2001.