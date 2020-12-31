Patrick Mahomes rested for Kansas City Chiefs' Week 17 clash with Los Angeles Chargers

Patrick Mahomes will be rested for the final week of the regular season

The Kansas City Chiefs will rest Patrick Mahomes for their Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team has announced.

Chad Henne will start on Sunday for the Chiefs (14-1), who have clinched the No 1 seed in the AFC.

"Chad will go ahead and play, yeah," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on Wednesday. "And there's a good chance that Matt [Moore] is up, but we'll see when it's all said and done how that all works out."

Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Chad Henne will start on Sunday for the Chiefs

The 35-year-old Henne will start his first game since the 2014 season, when he played for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He has logged 22 offensive snaps in two games this season, completing 5 of 6 passes for 30 yards. He also rushed for a touchdown in the Chiefs' 43-16 victory over the Denver Broncos in October.

Mahomes finishes the season with a career-high 390 completions for an NFL-leading 4,740 yards, with 38 touchdowns and six interceptions. The former NFL MVP also rushed for a career-high 308 yards and two scores.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!