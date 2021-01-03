Damien Harris: New England Patriots star ruled out with ankle injury

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris has suffered an ankle injury

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an ankle injury.

The 23-year-old missed the first three weeks of the season while recovering from hand surgery before making his debut on October 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Harris finished the year with 137 carries for 691 yards and two touchdowns.

Sony Michel will likely handle the bulk of the carries Sunday in the Patriots' season finale vs. the New York Jets.

The Patriots have also signed tight-end Rashod Berry, linebacker Cassh Maluia and defensive-back Michael Jackson Sr to their 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Maluia was a 2020 sixth-round draft pick, while Berry has appeared in two games for the Patriots.

Patriots acquired Jackson in training camp and later signed him to their practice squad, the defensive-back has played just one career game for the Lions last season.

New England have also activated offensive lineman Ross Reynolds and defensive back to the active roster.

