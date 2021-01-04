Adam Gase sacked as New York Jets head coach

7:49 The New York Jets have parted ways with Adam Gase and will begin looking for a new head coach for the 2021 NFL season The New York Jets have parted ways with Adam Gase and will begin looking for a new head coach for the 2021 NFL season

The New York Jets fired head coach Adam Gase just hours after their loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

It concludes his two seasons in which the team went 9-23, including 2-14 this year.

The Jets lost a franchise-record 13 straight games to open the season and have gone five years without a winning record, last making the playoffs in 2010.

"While my sincere intentions are to have stability in our organization - especially in our leadership positions - it is clear the best decision for the Jets is to move in a different direction," Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said in a statement.

"We knew there was a lot of work that needed to be done when Adam joined us in 2019.

"Our strong finish last year was encouraging but, unfortunately, we did not sustain that positive momentum or see the progress we all expected this season.

"To our fans, it is obvious we have not been good enough. We are committed to building a strong organization, on and off the field, and will continue to provide the necessary resources to field a team that you can be proud of."

This season, the Jets were outscored by 214 points in total with 15 of their 23 losses by double-digit margins.

Adam Gase clashed with coaches and players, firing his defensive coordinator

Gase, who was contracted until 2022, clashed with coaches and players, firing defensive coordinator Gregg Williams after the team allowed a last-second touchdown pass in a Week 13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on December 6.

He also couldn't manage running back Le'Veon Bell and safety Jamal Adams, with the latter traded to Seattle for a pair of first-round picks before this season, while Bell was released and quickly signed with Kansas City.

Gase, who was hailed for being astute offensively, saw the Jets struggle to move the ball, as they ranked last in yards per game in each of the past two seasons.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, drafted third overall in 2018, is last in quarterback rating among qualified passers.

The Jets, after Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Patriots, scored 243 points this season, 37 fewer than the next-worst team, the New York Giants.

The Jets had the inside track to earn the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after starting 0-13, but their two victories enabled Jacksonville (1-15) to secure the first overall selection.

