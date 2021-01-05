Coronavirus in Sport: Washington ban fans from Tampa Bay NFL wild card game

No fans will be at the FedEx Field when Washington take on Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their NFC wild card match

Washington have said they will not allow fans to attend their NFC wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our entire team, especially our players, will miss having our passionate fans in the stadium as we take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," Washington said in a statement ahead of the game in Landover, Maryland - live on Sky Sports.

"We are grateful for all of the support from our community and encourage everyone to stay safe."

Washington claimed the NFC East title and its first playoff berth since 2015 with a 20-14 victory over the host Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night to finish 7-9.

The Washington Football Team didn't allow fans to attend regular-season games until releasing about 3,000 tickets for their game against the New York Giants on November 8.

Washington said the team's decision to prohibit fans for the playoff game was because it wanted to follow the "continued restrictions from the State of Maryland and Prince George's County regarding limitations on gatherings due to COVID-19."

