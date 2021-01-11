Donald Trump to honour Bill Belichick with presidential medal of freedom

Bill Belichick is the only coach to win six Super Bowl titles

President Donald Trump will present one of the nation's highest civilian honours to Bill Belichick, the coach of the New England Patriots.

The presentation of the presidential medal of freedom is expected Thursday, a White House official confirmed on condition of anonymity, because they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

Trump and Belichick have known each other for several years with Trump before his campaign victory in 2016 reading a letter of praise from Belichick at a New Hampshire rally.

Belichick said afterwards he was not a political person and he had a "friendship and loyalty to Donald".

Trump has selected a string of sports figures and political backers for the award of late.

He has often held grand presentation ceremonies for the award, but recent ceremonies have taken place in private.

Belichick, one of the most successful football coaches in NFL history, owns the most wins among active coaches.

The Bill Belichick Foundation provides scholarship and grant funds to help underprivileged youth participate in sports programs.