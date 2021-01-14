Ronald Jones: Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back returns to practice ahead of New Orleans Saints clash

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones missed last weekend's victory over the Washington Football Team

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones returned to practice on Thursday ahead of Sunday's NFL divisional round matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Jones was active for last weekend's wild-card game victory over the Washington Football Team, but didn't play after aggravating a quad injury shortly before the game.

A combination of that problem and a finger issue prevented him from practicing on Wednesday, but a limited return on Thursday is a boost for the Bucs ahead of their meeting with the Saints.

Fellow running back Leonard Fournette stepped up in Jones' absence, rushing 19 times for 93 yards and a touchdown in Tampa Bay's 31-23 win over Washington.

Jones led the team in carries (192), rushing yards (978) and rushing touchdowns (seven) during the regular season.

Wide receivers Mike Evans (knee) and Chris Godwin (hip/quad) were listed as limited participants for the second consecutive day.

Cornerback Carlton Davis (groin) was also limited.

