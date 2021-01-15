Von Miller: Denver Broncos linebacker 'under criminal investigation' in Colorado

Von Miller has missed this season with an ankle injury

Denver Broncos linebacker and 2015 Super Bowl MVP Von Miller is under criminal investigation, according to reports in the US.

Miller, 32, is the subject of a probe by the Parker, Colorado police department, according to the initial report from 9News.com.

The department confirmed this to 9News.com, but refused to release any further details.

"We're not commenting on nature of the allegations," a spokesperson said. "We haven't completed the investigation."

Miller, the No 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, has missed the entirety of this season with an ankle injury and is entering the final year of his contract with the Broncos.

Denver hold an option on Miller's contract and have until March 9 to decided whether to take that up. Miller would become a free agent should the Broncos opt against activating that option.

The eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker has been with the Broncos since he was drafted and was named MVP as Denver beat Atlanta Falcons 24-10 to win Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, California, five years ago.