New York Jets hire Robert Saleh as he becomes NFL's first Muslim head coach

Robert Saleh has been confirmed as the new head coach of the New York Jets, making him the first Muslim to take charge of an NFL team.

The former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator replaces Adam Gase, who was fired hours after a loss to the New England Patriots in Week 17.

That concluded two seasons in charge for Gase, in which the Jets went 9-23, including 2-14 in 2020.

San Francisco fielded a top-10 defense in total yards (fifth), rush yards (seventh) and pass yards (fourth) under Saleh's leadership last year.

In 2019, the 49ers were second overall in the league in total defense (281.8 yards per game) and first in pass defense, going on to reach the Super Bowl before losing to Kansas City.

Saleh said: "It's an honour to be the head coach of the New York Jets.

"To Christopher Johnson (owner, CEO, and chairman), thank you for this opportunity, it is one I've worked extremely hard for and will give everything I have to it.

"Throughout the interview process, it became clear that this is the right place to call home. The passion Christopher, Joe Douglas (general manager) and Hymie Elhai (president) have for this team is evident and I look forward to partnering with them to bring us where we want to be.

"There are no shortcuts to success, and I am committed to working with Joe to build this team the right way: with talented players that play fast and smart, and a staff that supports and helps develop them through it all."

The Jets interviewed Saleh and Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in person.

They conducted virtual interviews with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley and New Orleans Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn.

Saleh becomes the 20th head coach of the Jets, who have the second pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Jets, who lost a franchise-record 13 consecutive games to open the 2020 season, have gone five years without a winning record. They last made the playoffs in 2010.