Super Bowl: Sarah Thomas to become first woman to officiate

Sarah Thomas has been named as the down judge for Super Bowl LV

Sarah Thomas will become the first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl when Super Bowl LV takes place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on February 7.

Thomas has been named as the down judge - part of a seven-person on field officiating team, led by referee Carl Cheffers.

Green Bay Packers take on Tampa Bay Buccaneers while Kansas City Chiefs face Buffalo Bills on Sunday for places in next month's Super Bowl.

On Tuesday, the officiating team was announced, they are: Carl Cheffers (referee), Fred Bryan (umpire), Sarah Thomas (down judge), Rusty Baynes (line judge), James Coleman (field judge), Eugene Hall (side judge), Dino Paganelli (back judge), Mike Wimmer (replay official).

Executive vice president of football operations, Troy Vincent said: "Sarah Thomas has made history again as the first female Super Bowl official.

"Her elite performance and commitment to excellence has earned her the right to officiate the Super Bowl. Congratulations to Sarah on this well-deserved honour."

Cheffers, in his 21st season as an NFL official, will be refereeing his second Super Bowl following his first appearance at Super Bowl LI in 2017.