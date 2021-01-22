Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback cleared to play in AFC Championship Game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was forced off the field in the 22-17 divisional playoff win over the Cleveland Browns

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been cleared to play in Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills after passing concussion protocols.

Mahomes went through his third consecutive day of practice on Friday and confirmed at a news conference that he has been cleared to play by team doctors and an independent neurologist.

"I'll be able to go out there and be myself," said Mahomes.

The 25-year-old also said the toe injury that was bothering him against the Browns was "feeling a lot better."

"The next day was very sore, every day from then has gotten a lot better. It wasn't as bad as it looked and it felt that day and the day after."

Mahomes was hurt in the third quarter of the Chiefs' 22-17 win over the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Divisional Round last week. He spent a few minutes in the injury tent on the sideline before running up the tunnel to the locker room.

Mahomes is helped off the field by team-mate Mike Remmers

But within a few minutes of leaving the field, the team said that he had sustained a concussion and would not return. Chad Henne finished the game in his place.

Mahomes did a light workout on Wednesday before a full practice on Thursday. Friday's workout was another light practice.

Antonio Brown out of Sunday's NFC Championship Game

Tampa Bay wide receiver Antonio Brown will miss Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Green Bay with a knee injury, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Friday.

Antonio Brown will play no part in the NFC Championship game

Brown played just 29 snaps in Sunday's divisional playoff win over the New Orleans Saints. He caught one pass for 10 yards and was targeted three times.

Brown, 32, was limited to 33 snaps in the wild-card victory against Washington, catching two passes for 49 yards and a touchdown.