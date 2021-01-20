Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback returns to light practice after concussion

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was forced off the field in the 22-17 divisional playoff win over the Cleveland Browns

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has return to light practice but remains in concussion protocol following Sunday’s 22-17 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Mahomes had inspired the Chiefs to a 19-3 lead in a commanding first-half from the reigning Super Bowl champions before being forced to leave the divisional playoff in the third quarter after being left shaken on a hard hit while attempting to convert on third-and-one.

Although the 25-year-old remains a doubt for the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, head coach Andy Reid says the player has so far suffered no concussion symptoms.

"He looked good on a limited basis," Reid said. "He took all the snaps and he feels good. We're going to follow this protocol."

Should Mahomes miss out, veteran Chad Henne will start as the Chiefs host a third consecutive conference championship game.

The game will also be the second meeting this season between the two side, who played in Week Six in Buffalo with the Chiefs running out 26-17 winners.

The NFL's final four heading into Championship Sunday is certainly not lacking in headlines, particularly at the quarterback position.

At the 'semi-final' stage of the NFL season, we have the defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Buffalo Bills, who go in search of a first-ever title, while there's also a meeting between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers and their future Hall of Fame QBs.

Tom Brady (Buccaneers) has won a record six Super Bowl rings already, while Rodgers (Packers) goes in search of a second to cement his legacy as one of the all-time greats. As for the other matchup, there are concerns over the availability of reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes after he suffered from concussion in the Chiefs' win last weekend.

To look ahead to Championship Sunday and assess all of the various storylines surrounding each quarterback clash, we drafted in the help of former NFL QB Chris Simms from Pro Football Talk.

