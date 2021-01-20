Philip Rivers announces retirement from NFL after 17 seasons

Philip Rivers is calling it quits after 17 seasons

Philip Rivers has announced his retirement after 17 seasons in NFL.

Rivers, selected number 4 overall in the 2004 NFL Draft, spent 16 seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers before he joined the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year deal worth $25m in March 2020.

The 39-year-old, who wore No 17 throughout his 17 seasons, played in 244 games, starting the final 240 of those - the second-longest streak ever by an NFL quarterback behind Brett Favre's 297.

Speaking to the San Diego Union Tribune, Rivers said: "It's just time. It's just right."

Rivers finishes his career ranked fifth all-time with 63,440 passing yards and 421 touchdown passes.

"I can sit here and say, 'I can still throw it. I love to play,'" Rivers added. "But that's always going to be there. I'm excited to go coach high school football."

His retirement comes 13 years to the day since Rivers played in the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots just six days after undergoing surgery to remove the ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

"Thank you God for allowing me to live out my childhood dream of playing quarterback in the NFL," Rivers said in a statement confirming his retirement.

Rivers helped lead the Colts to an 11-5 record and playoff berth this season, with his final game coming in the Colts' 27-24 loss to the Bills in an AFC Wild Card game earlier in January.

It was Rivers' seventh playoff trip as a starting quarterback in his career, during which he never made it to a Super Bowl.

Rivers paid particular recognition to his teammates and San Diego, where he played for most of his career before the Chargers moved to Los Angeles in 2017.

He said: "Thanks to the fans in San Diego and around the nation that both cheered and booed. Special thanks to my teammates. Without a doubt my favorite part of the game, being a teammate. Thank you for being mine."