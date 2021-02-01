Virtual Pro Bowl: NFC beat AFC 32-12 as game is played out on Madden 21

0:25 Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wins the 2021 Virtual Pro Bowl MVP Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wins the 2021 Virtual Pro Bowl MVP

The NFC won the first-ever virtual Pro Bowl with a 32-12 victory over the AFC on Sunday in a game played out on the Madden 21 video game, with NFL players and celebrities at the controls.

With the traditional season-ending All-Star game cancelled for this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was instead taken online with Kyler Murray, Deshaun Watson and rapper Snoop Dogg playing a part.

Murray captained the NFC squad by taking the controls in the opening quarter, playing as himself at quarterback. The Arizona Cardinals QB led the NFC squad to a first-quarter touchdown and earned MVP honours in the game.

Murray handed the controls to NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, who powered the NFC offense to three touchdowns in the second quarter.

0:20 Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch celebrates an interception during the 2021 Virtual Pro Bowl Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch celebrates an interception during the 2021 Virtual Pro Bowl

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams and former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch took control of the NFC's team for the final two quarters of their victory.

Houston Texans' wantaway quarterback Deshaun Watson started the game for the AFC in the first quarter and left trailing 7-6.

He was followed by former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and Snoop Dogg. They could not prevent the AFC team falling to a heavy 32-12 defeat.