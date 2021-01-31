Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff trade agreed by Detroit Lions, LA Rams in quarterback plus draft picks deal

Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff are part of a blockbuster trade

The Detroit Lions are trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff, two future first-round draft picks and a third-round pick.

Stafford asked to be traded shortly after the current season ended with the Lions' third straight campaign with at least 10 losses. He has been one of the NFL's most prolific passers during his 12-year career spent entirely in Detroit, but has never won a playoff game.

Meanwhile, for Goff, the swap deal comes after an up and down 2020. Despite guiding his Rams side to the playoffs and a fourth straight winning season (10-6), Goff passed for 3,952 yards and 20 touchdowns, his lowest total since his rookie year, with 13 interceptions and six lost fumbles over 15 games.

Stafford, who turns 33 in February, has two years left on a $135m, five-year contract.

According to reports, multiple teams offered the Lions first-round picks in this year's draft, including the New England Patriots.

The Lions will inherit Goff's four-year, $106.6m deal, while the Rams will carry a $22.2m dead cap hit in 2021.

Stafford already has a place to stay on the west coast and is a childhood friend and former high school teammate of long-time LA Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.

The Rams are yet to confirm the trade, but their official Twitter account tweeted at Kershaw, asking him: "Have you heard from an old friend today?"

Hey @ClaytonKersh22, have you heard from an old friend today? 👀 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 31, 2021

There is familiarity for Goff too as he links up with new Detroit general manager Brad Holmes, who left his job as the Rams' director of college scouting under general manager Les Snead earlier this month.

The Lions have the No. 7 overall pick this year, and now that they have a veteran quarterback, they may draft a player to improve a leaky defense, which set franchise records by allowing 519 points and 6,716 yards last season, breaking marks set by its winless team in 2008 and ranking among the worst ever in the league.

