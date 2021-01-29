Tom Brady: Super Bowl LV run with Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 'magical year' and Bruce Arians 'a great leader'

Tom Brady is set to play in his 10th Super Bowl

Tom Brady is hoping to end a "magical" first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with another Super Bowl ring to his name.

The veteran quarterback, who has already won a record six Super Bowl titles from his time at the New England Patriots, has led the Bucs to become the first fifth seeds into the Super Bowl since the New York Giants in 2011.

After moving to Tampa Bay as a free agent, the 43-year-old threw 40 touchdown passes - the most he has put up since 2007 - as the Bucs recovered from 7-5 to finish the regular season 11-5.

The Bucs have now won seven straight and are the first team ever to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

"It just ended up being a great fit and as it's played out, I've just thought: 'Wow, this has really been a magical year', Brady said.

"For me as a player to switch teams, that takes a lot. To move my family, to go to a different conference, to keep building the way we did and develop a rapport with the guys that we have here - so much of football is about the relationships that you get with your team-mates [and your] coaches.

"The fact that we're still playing feels really good for me and understand that we've put a lot into it.

"Hopefully we can go finish the job."

When asked about the Buccaneers' supposed gamble on Brady, the NFL icon displayed the confidence of a man who had no doubt a record 10th trip to the Super Bowl was entirely possible.

"I'd like to think that I wasn't that much of a chance after a lot of years," Brady said.

"I love the opportunity that presented itself here, which is ultimately why I chose here.

"I really love the coaching staff, I loved the players that they had. I looked at those players and thought, Wow, these are really great players. This would be a good opportunity for me.'"

On head coach Bruce Arians, Brady added: "He's a great man, he's a great leader, he's a great person, he's a great friend (and) he's very loyal.

"There's nobody that ever would say anything bad about (Arians). He's just so endearing to everybody and I think everyone wants to win for him."

