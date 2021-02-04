Carson Wentz: Philadelphia Eagles discussing trade options as teams come calling for quarterback

Carson Wentz has not formally requested a trade, according to reports

The Philadelphia Eagles are discussing the possibility of trading quarterback Carson Wentz after fielding a number of calls from rival teams.

According to NFL Network reports, the Eagles are in no hurry to trade their former starter but "did field the calls and discussed the issue".

Interest in the 28-year-old has reportedly intensified since Matthew Stafford's recent removal from the market, with the former Detroit Lions quarterback on his way to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff plus two future first-round picks and a third-rounder.

Wentz and his agents have not formally requested a trade, according to the report.

He signed a four-year, $128m extension in June 2019, but played poorly in 2020 and was benched by former head coach Doug Pederson in favour of rookie Jalen Hurts.

Wentz completed just 57.4 per cent of his pass attempts (251 of 437) for 2,620 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Wentz was benched by the Eagles and replaced as starter by Jalen Hurts in week 15

He threw a league-leading 15 interceptions (tied with Denver's Drew Lock) in 12 starts while averaging a career-low 218.3 passing yards per game. He also ran for five touchdowns.

Hurts, 22, completed 52 per cent of his passes (77 of 148) for 1,061 yards with six touchdowns and four picks. He also rushed 63 times for 354 yards with three scores.

At his introductory press conference last month, new Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about the quarterback situation, saying: "We have two quarterbacks in Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts that are top-notch quarterbacks.

"A lot of teams don't have any, and so I'm really excited to work with both of them."

Asked if Wentz would be back in 2021, along with his cap hit of $34.7m, Sirianni responded, "I can't answer that."

