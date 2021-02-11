Carson Wentz potential trade to Chicago Bears is 'exciting', says Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt

Could Carson Wentz be on his way to Chicago to play for the Bears?

With the Philadelphia Eagles engaging in trade talks with a number of teams over quarterback Carson Wentz, Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt has said a move to the Chicago Bears has a 'really high upside'.

Wentz has not formally requested a trade. He signed a four-year, $128m extension with the Eagles in June 2019, but played poorly in 2020 and was benched by former head coach Doug Pederson in favour of rookie QB Jalen Hurts.

The Indianapolis Colts and Bears are thought to be among the favourites to get Wentz, but it is unclear what draft capital it will take to secure a deal.

Wentz enjoyed a career year in 2017, throwing for 33 touchdowns in 13 starts before injury ruled him out of the Eagles' run to the Super Bowl that year. He has struggled for form since, with 2020 comfortably his worst season as a pro, completing just 57.4 per cent of his pass attempts for 2,620 yards, 16 TDs and 15 interceptions.

The Bears swapped Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles - formally Wentz's backup in Philadelphia, who was MVP in their Super Bowl LII win - as the quarterbacks in 2020 but neither impressed greatly as the team finish 8-8 and lost in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Speaking on Chicago as a possible destination for the Philly QB, Brandt said: "The question is: Bears fans, do you want Wentz as your quarterback?

"The most common answer I see is, 'not for a first-round pick'. Well, if the Eagles aren't baulking at anything yet, I think it will be for a first-rounder - and I don't hate it.

"It's scary; Wentz did not look good last year and there is so much scar tissue with quarterbacks and the Bears. But I think the upside is really high and if I'm a Bears fan, or in their front office, what is the other solution?

Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has failed to convince since being drafted No 2 overall in 2017

"It ain't gonna be Mitch (Trubisky), I don't see how you can walk out (Nick) Foles in Week One, and they don't have a high enough draft pick to get one of the premier guys.

"If you can get Wentz with the number 20 pick, work on him and his potential, it's exciting.

"It's an upgrade on Trubisky. Wentz has played at an MVP level in this league [in 2017]."