Russell Wilson: Seattle Seahawks quarterback 'not sure' if he's available to be traded

Russell Wilson says he "definitely" believes the Seahawks are fielding calls about trade offers for him.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had a lot to say in two different interviews on Tuesday as speculation grows about the 32-year-old's future.

Wilson admitted to being "frustrated" with all the hits he's taking behind the Seahawks offensive line, while he also disclosed that he wants more say in personnel decisions made by the team.

Furthermore, Wilson gave an obtuse answer about how long he'll be playing in Seattle, saying he "definitely" believes the Seahawks are fielding calls about him.

"I'm not sure if I'm available or not. That's a Seahawks question," Wilson said on the Dan Patrick Show. "The reality of professional sports is things happen, things change. I'm not sure how long I will play in Seattle. I think hopefully it will be forever but things change, obviously, along the way."

Wilson has three years remaining on the $140 million extension he signed in April 2019, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history at the time. He's now third, behind Patrick Mahomes ($45 million per season) and Deshaun Watson ($39 million).

If Wilson's future does still lie in Seattle, he added that he wants to be involved more in personnel decisions.

"I want to be able to be involved because at the end of the day, it's your legacy, it's your team's legacy, it's the guys you get to go into the huddle with and those guys you've got to trust," Wilson said.

"I think if you ask guys like Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, you know even Tom [Brady], I think that you saw this year how much he was involved in the process; I think that's something that is important to me."

In a later interview with reporters over Zoom, Wilson didn't pull any punches when asked about the hits he has taken behind a porous Seattle offensive line.

Russell Wilson has been sacked 394 times in his NFL career since being drafted in 2012

Wilson has been sacked 394 times in his career in the regular season, including 47 times last season - third-most in the league. According to ESPN, Wilson's 394 sacks are the most in a QB's first nine seasons in the NFL since the 1970 merger, with Randall Cunningham next at 366.

"Like any player, you never want to get hit," Wilson said. "Ask any quarterback who wants to play this game.

"I think the reality is I've definitely been hit. I've been sacked almost 400 times, so we've got to get better.

"I'm frustrated about getting hit too much. I'm frustrated with that part of it. At the end of the day, you want to win."