Jacksonville Jaguars part ways with Chris Doyle amid racism row

Chris Doyle was accused of making racist remarks and belittling and bullying players while in his previous job at the University of Iowa

The Jacksonville Jaguars have accepted the resignation of strength coach Chris Doyle just hours after a diversity group claimed the appointment as "simply unacceptable".

Doyle was accused of making racist remarks and belittling and bullying players while in his previous job as strength and conditioning co-ordinator at the University of Iowa.

The 52-year-old, who had held the position for more than two decades, denied the allegations and left Iowa last June with a $1.1m resignation agreement.

An outside investigation later has subsequently found the programmes rules "perpetuated racial and culture biases and diminished the value of cultural diversity, allowing coaches to demean players without consequence".

A lawyer for 13 Black ex-Iowa football players has since filed a lawsuit alleging his clients suffered racial discrimination under long-time coach Kirk Ferentz with Doyle among the defendants.

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer officially hired Doyle as director of sports performance and said he would assist the strength and conditioning and athletic training programmes.

Meyer also claimed Doyle was vetted thoroughly alongside the Jaguars' general manager and owner, Shad Khan.

On the appointment, Meyer said: "I feel great about the hire, about his expertise at that position.

"I vet everyone on our staff, and like I said, the relationship goes back close to 20 years and a lot of hard questions asked, a lot of vetting involved with all our staff. We did a very good job vetting that one."

However, The Fritz Pollard Alliance, whose mission is to increase diversity in the NFL, heavily criticised the appointment and said the racist allegations at Iowa should have disqualified Doyle as a candidate.

A statement read: "At a time when the NFL has failed to solve its problem with racial hiring practices, it is simply unacceptable to welcome Chris Doyle into the ranks of NFL coaches.

"Doyle's departure from the University of Iowa reflected a tenure riddled with poor judgment and mistreatment of black players. His conduct should be as disqualifying for the NFL as it was for University of Iowa.

"Urban Meyers' statement, 'I've known Chris (Doyle) for close to 20 years,' reflects the good old boy network that is precisely the reason there is such a disparity in employment opportunities for black coaches."

On Doyle's departure, Meyers said in a statement: "Chris (Doyle) did not want to be a distraction to what we are building in Jacksonville.

"We are responsible for all aspects of our programme and, in retrospect, should have given greater consideration to how his appointment may have affected all involved. We wish him the best as he moves forward in his career."

