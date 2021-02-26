Deshaun Watson tells Houston Texans head coach David Culley he still wants to be traded

Will Deshaun Watson still be a Texans player come September? (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Deshaun Watson informed new Houston Texans head coach David Culley that his wish to be traded this offseason remains unchanged as the two spoke late last week, NFL Network and ESPN reported Thursday.

The quarterback officially requested a trade at the end of January having become disgruntled with the organisation's approach behind-the-scenes, notably the team's failure to consult with him on the hiring of new general manager Nick Caserio despite assurances over his involvement in the process by owner Cal McNair.

Watson has a no-trade clause in the four-year, $177.5m contract extension he signed in September and the Texans have so far been adamant that they will not be shipping their star player.

The 25-year-old continued to fuel speculation on Thursday as he tweeted "loyalty is everything. Don't you EVER forget it".

Loyalty is everything. Don't you EVER forget it. — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) February 25, 2021

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added that some interested parties have gone as far as leaving the Texans voicemails detailing their various trade offers as the beginning of the new league year on March 17 draws closer.

Watson finished the 2020 season with a league-high 4,823 passing yards for a career-high 33 touchdowns and 70.2 completion percentage to just seven interceptions. He has thrown for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns and rushed for 1,677 yards and 17 scores in four seasons since being drafted with the 12th overall pick in 2017, and is currently the NFL's all-time leader in completion percentage ahead of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Speaking at Culley's introductory press conference, newly-appoint GM Caserio insisted the Texans had 'zero interest' in trading Watson.

