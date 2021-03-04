Greg Olsen and Thomas Davis to retire as Carolina Panthers in joint ceremony

Greg Olsen had three 1,000-yard passing seasons from 2014-16 with the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers will host a joint retirement ceremony next week for Greg Olsen and Thomas Davis after the two former stalwarts of the team announced the end of their careers.

Tight end Olsen and linebacker Davis will retire as Panthers on March 11. Davis announced Wednesday night that he would be signing a one-day contract to retire with the Panthers. Olsen tweeted Thursday morning that he will join him.

Davis was released by the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, and the Seattle Seahawks released Olsen on Thursday.

Sounds fun, see you there 😉 https://t.co/ltvuiN382d — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) March 4, 2021

Both were three-time Pro Bowl selections with the Panthers.

Carolina made Davis, now 37, the No. 14 overall selection in the 2005 NFL Draft, and he played with the team through the 2018 season. One year each with the Los Angeles Chargers (2019) and Washington (2020) followed.

In 199 career games (174 starts), Davis made 1,216 tackles and had 90 tackles for loss, 29 sacks, 61 quarterback hits, 18 forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries and a touchdown. He was an All-Pro selection in 2015.

The Panthers selected Thomas Davis with the 14th overall pick in the 2005 NFL draft

Olsen played four seasons with the Chicago Bears after they selected him with the No. 31 overall draft pick in 2007. He joined the Panthers in 2011 and played there until he joined the Seahawks in 2020.

Like Davis, Olsen played 199 games (170 starts) and caught 742 passes for 8,683 yards with 60 touchdowns. He became quarterback Cam Newton's primary target and had three 1,000-yard passing seasons from 2014-16.

Injuries plagued the final years of his career, and he finished three of his final four seasons on injured reserve.

Olsen will turn 36 on the day of the retirement ceremony. He will work as an analyst on US television beginning this fall.