Black College Football Hall of Fame establishes HBCU Legacy Bowl, set to take place in February

Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris established the Black College Football Hall of Fame in October 2009. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)

The Black College Football Hall of Fame has announced the introduction of the HBCU Legacy Bowl, designed to showcase NFL draft-eligible players from historically Black colleges and universities.

The postseason all-star game is due to take place at Tulane University's Yulman Stadium on the Saturday following next year's Super Bowl LVI.

"The HBCU Legacy Bowl means opportunity and exposure for HBCU players and coaches," said BCF Hall of Fame inductee Doug Williams said. "We're excited to have this in New Orleans, especially during Black History Month.

Around 100 of the top HBCU players will be invited to compete in the game, which will take place during a weeklong celebration of Black culture and history.

"HBCUs are a bridge to equality," said James Shack Harris, a BCF Hall of Fame member. "We thank the NFL for their support and in sharing our commitment to lifting up others."

Williams and Harris worked together in establishing the Black College Football Hall of Fame back in October 2009 as a means of honouring the greatest players and coaches from HBCUs.

There are currently 33 players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame that have HBCU roots, including the likes Mel Blount, Walter Payton, Jerry Rice, Michael Strahan, Harry Carson, Art Shell and Marion Motley.