JuJu Smith-Schuster to stay with Pittsburgh Steelers after agreeing on-year deal

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is staying put in Pittsburgh (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

JuJu Smith-Schuster is returning to Pittsburgh, with the Steelers announcing on Friday that the wide receiver has signed a new one-year deal with the team .

While no financial terms were revealed, he reportedly gave the salary-cap-strapped Steelers a hometown deal, bypassing bigger offers to stay with the team that selected him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He will receive a $7m signing bonus, a $1m base salary and four voidable years to lower the 2021 cap hit to $1.6 million, per multiple reports. The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens offered more money, NFL Network reported.

"Can't say it enough, I love you Pittsburgh," Smith-Schuster tweeted on Friday afternoon. "Came in here a young 20 year old and you guys embraced me from the moment I got here. So much love. Had my back thru everything, all the struggles and success. So hard to leave. See you this Fall in Heinz WE'RE GOIN CRAZY!!!"

Smith-Schuster had 97 catches for 831 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020 and has recorded 308 receptions for 3,726 yards and 26 touchdowns in four seasons with the Steelers. He made the Pro Bowl in 2018.

The 24-year-old already has made his mark in both NFL and franchise history.

He was the first receiver in NFL history to post a dozen 100-yard receiving games, and also the first to catch 200 passes, before turning 23. He is meanwhile the youngest player in league history to tally 2,500 career receiving yards.

Smith-Schuster also holds the Steelers postseason record for single-game receptions with 13.