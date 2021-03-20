NFL News

Kenny Golladay: New York Giants sign wide receiver in $72m four-year deal

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay has signed for the New York Giants in a four-year deal worth $72m, NFL Network has reported; Galloway was a third-round pick in 2017 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2019

The New York Giants are signing former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny  Golladay to a four-year, $72m deal, NFL Network reported on Saturday.

The agreement includes $40m guaranteed and carries a maximum value of $76m, per the report.

Golladay appeared to confirm the news on social media by retweeting an NFL post that read: "Big plays coming to the Big (apple emoji)."

Golladay, 27, had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018-19 before missing 11 games in 2020 with a hip injury.

He caught 20 passes for 338 yards and two touchdowns in five starts last season.

A third-round pick in 2017 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2019, Golladay has 183 receptions for 3,068 yards and 21 touchdowns in 47 games (39 starts). He led the NFL with 11 TD catches in 2019.

