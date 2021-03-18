NFL free agency takeaways: 'Desperate' New England Patriots and Russell Wilson-less Chicago Bears

Hunter Henry is trading in LA for New England (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)

When I wrote my primer ahead of NFL Free Agency around this time last week, I warned that the opening of the signing period might be quieter due to a reduced salary cap across the league.

While we know only too well that there is some 'funny money' in these deals, it has to be noted that things have been just as busy as ever. Money has been thrown around like confetti and the big-name signings have been coming thick and fast.

Here are my five major takeaways from a few very busy days across the NFL...

'Desperate' Patriots the league's most-improved team

I butted heads with a few New England Patriots fans on social media this week when I suggested that their team had emulated the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets of recent years, making big free agency splashes to quickly cover multiple deficiencies in a bid to get their franchise on track. I came to the conclusion that the Patriots were desperate.

5:22 New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith says he is looking forward to Patriots' two-TE sets with Hunter Henry New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith says he is looking forward to Patriots' two-TE sets with Hunter Henry

I was not demeaning the signings on an individual level at all. I was merely stating that New England have fallen so far in terms of roster talent that they needed to spend a guaranteed $137.5m in the first 24 hours of free agency. That is not their usual way of doing business and was the second-most spent in NFL history behind the 2020 Dolphins, who missed the playoffs.

Of the top five biggest spenders in NFL history, only two teams have made the playoffs (2016 New York Giants and 2018 Chicago Bears) and none have made it past the first round. So, buying free agents does not normally equate to Super Bowl glory. In fact, it is often said in league circles that you pay for the mistakes of poor drafting when spending big on free agents.

Add @Hunter_Henry84 to the list of new @Patriots!



And this guy can ball. 💪 pic.twitter.com/H2tmE4nkna — NFL (@NFL) March 16, 2021

That said, New England have to be delighted with their haul as they added top tight ends Jonnu Smith (Tennessee) and Hunter Henry (Los Angeles Chargers), wide receivers Nelson Agholor (Las Vegas) and Kendrick Bourne (San Francisco), defensive linemen Henry Anderson (NY Jets) and Davon Godchaux (Miami), edge rusher Matthew Judon (Baltimore), linebacker Kyle Van Noy (Miami) and defensive back Jalen Mills (Philadelphia). It also looks like centre Ted Karras (Miami) is heading back to Foxboro. That is an impressive and fortune-changing group.

The Patriots went 7-9 in 2020 and that didn't sit well with head coach Bill Belichick, especially with Tom Brady winning the Super Bowl in Tampa. These additions put the Patriots back in the playoff mix, but they won't be a true contender unless Cam Newton improves at quarterback or they find a better solution at that vital position.

Protecting the franchise

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers have only added four free agents (two each) so far but their moves make total sense, protecting star quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.

The Chiefs are trying to find their long-term answer at both tackle positions after releasing Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, but they chose to address the middle of their line by signing guards Joe Thuney (New England) and Kyle Long (coming out of retirement).

Joe Thuney in action for the Patriots in 2020 (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Middle pressure can be so disruptive to any quarterback and Thuney, in particular, is one of the best and most athletic pass protectors in the game. I loved his signing in KC. The Chiefs were also in for San Francisco's star tackle, Trent Williams, but could not get that deal done this week.

Herbert can continue his upward trajectory in LA behind the best centre in the game today in former Green Bay All-Pro Corey Linsley. Again, it comes down to protecting the middle of the line, which can get exposed by an emerging and growing crop of defensive tackles across the NFL. Aaron Rodgers' loss is definitely Herbert's gain and with the Chargers also adding a developing tackle in Matt Feiler (Pittsburgh), I think this team can sneakily turn things around in 2021.

The Bears swing and miss (sorry, Andy)

I doubt the Chicago Bears - and their long-suffering fans - are feeling that good about the events that have transpired this week. If published reports are true, and there is no reason to doubt their validity, it seems that Chicago did indeed make a major play for Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson.

Andy Dalton has swapped Dallas for Chicago - a move that could have wider repercussions in the NFL's off-season quarterback market (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The Bears reportedly offered the Seahawks three first-round picks, a third-round pick and two starters from their team to trade for a Super Bowl winner who would instantly solve a decades-long search for an elite quarterback. In baseball terms, Chicago swung for the fences... and missed! The Seahawks informed Chicago that no deal was on the table.

Now, the Bears and their fans are coming to terms with another season without a long-term answer at the quarterback position. Andy Dalton comes on board with a relatively uninspiring one-year deal, but he faces a very difficult situation. If he plays poorly early, Bears fans are going to be all over him for being Andy Dalton... but mostly for not being Russell Wilson.

Key re-signings across the league

When it comes to NFL Free Agency, we tend to spend a great deal of time focusing on players who switch teams. But it is often the case that the best bit of business any team can do is to re-sign its own key performers, maintaining continuity in what is often a 'better the devil you know' situation.

The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered free agency having already secured the services of free-agent wide receiver Chris Godwin and linebacker Lavonte David. They have since extended the contract of quarterback Tom Brady, re-signed tight end Rob Gronkowski and inked pass rusher Shaq Barrett to a long-term deal. With these moves, the Bucs have kept the key parts of their roster intact and can make another Super Bowl run in 2021.

Trent Williams is now the highest-paid offensive lineman in history (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

There were other big deals, with the San Francisco re-signing the aforementioned Williams and making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history (six years, $138m). This one fell into the 'no-brainer' department, in my opinion. Williams was too good at a vital position to let walk.

The Green Bay Packers signed running back Aaron Jones to a long-term deal worth $48m ($12m per year) and while I love the securing of a player who has scored 30 touchdowns over the past two years, they could have taken a much cheaper approach via the franchise tag, which would have cost around $8m for the 2021 season. But the Packers have kept a key player from their attack led the NFL a year ago.

Bridges to be mended

I applaud any NFL player who is honest and open enough to speak his mind to the media but, given the transient nature of the league these days, that can come back to haunt you. That was certainly the case for Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers.

Michael Brockers faces a potentially awkward reunion with Jared Goff in Detroit (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

After the pre-Super Bowl trade that saw Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford head to LA with the disappointing Jared Goff moving in the other direction, Brockers said: "In my heart, deeply, just understanding what Stafford brings, it's a level up over Goff."

This week has seen Brockers traded... to the Detroit Lions... where their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future is going to be a certain Jared Goff.

Oops. Things just got awkward in Detroit, and Brockers might have some explaining to do when he first walks through that locker-room door!