San Francisco 49ers agree six-year, $138.06m deal with Trent Williams

Trent Williams is now the highest-paid offensive lineman in history (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

The San Francisco 49ers locked up their biggest potential free agent for the long term by agreeing to give star left tackle Trent Williams the richest contract ever for an offensive lineman.

Williams' agents at Elite Loyalty Sports say the deal will pay him $138.1m over the next six years, surpassing the $138m deal David Bakhtiari got from Green Bay during last season.

The 32-year-old will also get the biggest signing bonus for an offensive lineman at $30.1m, as well as $55.1m guaranteed.

The Niners finalised the deal just hours before Williams could have left to sign with another team at the start of the new league year.

Here is #49ers LT Trent Williams announcing overnight that he’s staying. pic.twitter.com/ro10xmgjQ0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2021

Williams revived his career in San Francisco last year having sat out the entire 2019 season in Washington due to a dispute with the organisation after a cancer misdiagnosis.

Having shown early signs of understandable rust, he quickly returned to his usual form to earn his eighth Pro Bowl selection, earning recognition as the top graded left tackle by Pro Football Focus.

The 49ers had a disappointing 2020, winning just six games following a trip to the Super Bowl the previous season. But they pinned many of the troubles to injuries that sidelined quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and other key players like tight end George Kittle and edge rusher Nick Bosa for large portions of the season.

Coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have already kept several potential free agents, agreeing to deals with versatile fullback Kyle Juszczyk, as well as cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley.

But the biggest piece was Williams, who will anchor an offensive line that struggled at several of the other spots last season.

San Francisco also look set to address things at center by signing former Atlanta Falcons man Alex Mack, who has been selected to the Pro Bowl six times since being selected by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2009 Draft.

The Niners acquired Williams from Washington during last year's draft for a 2020 fifth-round pick and 2021 third-rounder.