Quarterback carousel carries on spinning with Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Jacoby Brissett finding new homes

Andy Dalton has swapped Dallas for Chicago - a move that could have wider repercussions in the NFL's off-season quarterback market (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The Chicago Bears have signed Andy Dalton, while Houston Texans have added Tyrod Taylor - moves likely to have a ripple effect on the big-name quarterback options.

As the legal tampering period prepares to give way to Wednesday's official start to the new NFL year, franchises are making their moves but the big-name quarterbacks rumoured to be on the move have yet to materialise.

Chicago were reportedly very keen to make a move for Russell Wilson but instead they have agreed to a one-year, $10m contract with former Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dalton, whose agent confirmed the news on Tuesday.

Dalton signed for Dallas last May to back up Dak Prescott after getting released by Cincinnati and he ended up starting nine games, officially going 4-4 after Prescott suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.

Chicago has been circling on Andy Dalton for a few days, with the #49ers among the other teams to have interest. Now, it’s Chicago with a real chance to start. https://t.co/ajmih5MEmt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

With Prescott signing a huge new contract, Dalton turned to the free agency market for a starting job and looks to have found it at Soldier Field where he will battle it out with Nick Foles to see who starts the season under centre as the Bears look to have passed on Mitchell Trubuisky - their former number two Draft pick.

Trubisky's fifth-year option was declined and he is now likely to find a new home while the Bears, beaten in the Wild Card round of the Play-Offs, will look to improve at the position after rotating through a number of options over the last few years.

Wilson's future remains up in the air, with his agent most recently saying he was happy in Seattle but would consider a trade if Chicago, Dallas, New Orleans or Las Vegas were interested.

With Prescott's contract in Dallas and Dalton's move to Chicago those options - if they were ever realistic - are thinning out unless something spectacular happens.

DeShaun Watson has not been afraid to hide his displeasure with his franchise and has asked to be traded from the Houston Texans and while new Texans head coach David Culley and new General Manager Nick Caserio have publicly insisted their superstar quarterback is going nowhere, the rumours continue.

San Francisco are the latest team to have been linked with a big trade for Watson, and the noises are only likely to go stronger after the Texans signed a more than capable veteran on Tuesday.

Houston have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent Tyrod Taylor, according to multiple media reports, the deal worth up to $12.5m and gives the Texans quality insurance

Tyrod Taylor is set to move Houston - the future of current starting quarterback DeShaun Watson remains the subject of speculation (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Watson has formally requested to be traded and insisted he no longer wants to play for the organisation but his contract with the Texans runs through the 2025 season and things may turn sour if the team decide not to trade him and the player decides he does not want to play.

The #Texans are signing QB Tyrod Taylor to an incentive-laden contract, similar to what Cam Newton and Jameis Winston agreed to in recent days, per source. It can be worth up to $12.5 million, but the base value is less than half that. Solid backup money, and more if he plays. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2021

In other quarterback news, Miami - who are one of a number of teams to have been linked with Watson - looked to have settled on their options at the position.

Former New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts QB Jacoby Brissett has agreed to a one-year, $5m deal that will see him serve as a backup to starter Tua Tagovailoa.

Jacoby Brissett is another quarterback on the move (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Brissett began his career in New England before being traded to Indianapolis in 2017, when he made 15 starts in place of an injured Andrew Luck, throwing for 3,098 yards and 13 touchdowns while leading the Colts to a 4-11 record.

The Dolphins pulled Tagovailoa for ineffectiveness several times during the 2020 season in favour of veteran backup Ryan Fitzpatrick, who agreed to a one-year, $10m deal with the Washington Football Team on Monday.

Adding Brissett gives the Dolphins an experienced starter behind Tagovailoa, who made nine starts for Miami in 2020, throwing for 1,814 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.