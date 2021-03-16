Ryan Fitzpatrick: Quarterback to sign for Washington

Ryan Fitzpatrick began last season as Miami Dolphins first choice quarterback before being dislodged by rookie Tua Tagovailoa.

Ryan Fitzpatrick has agreed to a one-year, $10m deal with the Washington Football Team, according to reports.

The quarterback began last season as the starter for the Miami Dolphins before being dislodged by rookie Tua Tagovailoa in the second half of the campaign.

A seventh-round pick in 2005, Fitzpatrick has also played for the Rams, Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans, Jets and Buccaneers with this deal potentially seeing the 38-year-old earn up to $12m with incentives.

Overall, he has 34,977 career passing yards and 223 touchdown passes with 169 interceptions and went 4-3 as a starter last season, completing a career-high 68.5 per cent of his passes for 2,091 yards with 13 TD passes and eight interceptions.

Taylor Heinicke has also re-signed and is expected to compete for the quarterback starting job after Alex Smith, the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2020, became a free agent.

As part of a hard reset at the position first-round pick Dwayne Haskins has also been released, subsequently joining Pittsburgh Steelers.

Saints re-sign QB Jameis Winston in one-year deal

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints have agreed to a one-year deal with quarterback Jameis Winston for up to $12m.

The 27-year-old, spent last season with the Saints as backup to Drew Brees and appeared in four games off the bench, completing 7 of 11 passes for 75 yards.

The Florida State product spent his first five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he threw for a career-high 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2019 and also led the league with 30 interceptions.

Brees' retirement this week has opened the door for Winston to play a more prominent role in New Orleans in 2021.

In a recent podcast appearance with long time NFL kicker Morten Andersen, Saints coach Sean Payton said he hoped that Winston would return to New Orleans.

"Jameis Winston, we had a good year to work with, and he's someone, I said it on record already, we'd like to sign back," Payton said. "I'd like to see him competing to be that guy."