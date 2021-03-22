NFL Draft 2021 to be held in person with select players to attend event in Cleveland

The 2021 event will be held in Cleveland

The 2021 NFL Draft will have a more familiar feel compared to the fully virtual one held last year amid the COVID-19 outbreak as it will feature select prospects and fans across several Cleveland locations.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who last year announced draft picks from the basement of his house, will instead perform those duties from a stage set against the backdrop of Lake Erie during the April 29 - May 1 event.

Goodell hosted the NFL Draft from his home last year

Goodell will be on hand to welcome the league's newest players but from a short distance. Building on the success of last year's virtual event, other draft picks will participate remotely from around the country.

A draft theatre will also serve as a viewing zone for the main stage and will seat invited guests who will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing.

In a bid to promote the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine, the NFL will allow individuals chosen by each of the 32 clubs to have a front row seat to the main stage as long as they are fully vaccinated.

Like last year's NFL Draft, all teams will announce their player selections from a location of their choosing while following appropriate protocols.

The NFL also said it will have an interactive football theme park set-up during the Draft that will be free to the public but reservations will be required in a bid to manage capacity. Protocols from the experiences of hosting the Super Bowl in Tampa will be in place.

Some of Cleveland's iconic downtown locations, including the Rock Hall, FirstEnergy Stadium and the Great Lakes Science Center, will be incorporated into the three-day festivities. Most of the events are are outdoors.

This year's draft coincides with the the Cleveland Browns' 75th anniversary.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have the number one overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.