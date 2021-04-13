The UK's Ayo Oyelola and Adedayo Odeleye discuss chasing the NFL dream on International Player Pathway program

Britain's Ayo Oyelola (left) and Adedayo Odeleye (right) make up two of 11 participants on the NFL's International Player Pathway program

Ayo Oyelola first fell in love with American Football after stumbling across Saquon Barkley highlights by chance during a law lecture at university; Adedayo Odeleye would sneak downstairs as a kid to watch the Super Bowl, later becoming enamoured by Aaron Rodgers and the idea of playing quarterback.

The British duo now occupy two of 11 places on the NFL's International Player Pathway program, where since the end of January they have been Stateside competing to showcase their talents across a strict routine exposing them to professional coaching, regular gym sessions and time in the film room in a bid to hone their craft.

At the end of the program, responsible for producing the likes of Buffalo Bills defensive end Efe Obada and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, successful participants will be handed spots on the practice squad of NFL teams from a chosen division, which is yet to be confirmed.

The group consists of candidates from across Europe, Asia, Oceania and South America, and was recently provided with a national stage on which to demonstrate its physical talent at the Florida Gators Pro Day.

"When I first came it was a culture shock, physically it was shock," said linebacker Oyelola. "Then I got comfortable around week three and I was able to play my best football so now it's just pushing on now I've become comfortable. It's been a very steep learning curve.

"I foresaw challenges but it's definitely been a bigger step than I thought. It's just the amount of detail and physical demands, it's a different level but I've enjoyed it."

Defensive end Odeleye added: "It's been great, it's been very eye-opening. We've got a lot of great coaches here, former Super Bowl champions, coaches that have been coaching for even longer than I've been alive, our defensive lineman coach has been in the business for over 40 years and he's coached multiple teams in the league."

Oyelola recalls being in and out of soccer academies while growing up, as well as spending time running track for county and playing rugby for a year.

It was upon pursuing a career in law at the University of Nottingham when Oyelola was introduced to the hobby he now hopes to make a living out of, with YouTube's algorithm one day presenting him with the gifts of New York Giants running back Barkley.

Ayo Oyelola works out in front of coaches and scouts

"I watched it and was like 'that's pretty cool and I want to try do that'," he explains. "I went along to training that day and fell in love with the sport and the rest is history."

Such was the immediate impression made by Oyelola, who also spent time with the London Olympians, that his highlights found their way to the IPP's James Cook, who in turn sent them on NFL UK Head of Player Development Will Bryce, who then referred the wannabe-running back-turned-linebacker to the program.

"When I first started the sport, as soon as I knew I was going to play it I wanted to take it seriously. I searched for pathways to get to the NFL from the UK and I found out about this program," he explains. "This program has been my silent aim for like three years, I didn't tell anybody because they'd probably think I'm crazy."

Having been born in Nigeria, Odeleye moved to the UK with his family at the age of nine, spending much of his childhood playing soccer, basketball, athletics and even taking on rowing before beginning to build himself at the gym from around the age of 17.

A casual interest in the sport took the next step when Odeleye enrolled at Loughborough, where the captain of the American Football team pinpointed his physicality as a natural fit for the sport at one of the university's sports fairs.

Odeleye works on his pass rush moves

"I played for a year and a half and I think I was referred to James (Cook) by one of our coaches while they were scouting for talent for the programme and this was about summer 2019," he explains.

"I wasn't eligible for that year because I didn't meet the terms, but we kept in contact for about a year and a half, which was good for me because I was still very raw at that point so it kind of gave me time to focus and hone in on the skills I felt I would require. When I became eligible I was thankfully invited onto the programme."

At 6ft 5in, weighing upwards of 265 pounds and boasting a seven-foot wingspan, Odeleye always looked destined to play on the defensive side of the ball. And not quarterback, as he had initially set out to.

"I really picked up an interest in 2019 for the Packers playoff run, I was drawn to Aaron Rodgers just because he's an immense talent and he makes the game look so fun, so easy," he said. "I remember I was watching Rodgers make it look so easy, and my first thought was 'wait I think I could be a quarterback' because obviously that's what everyone thinks when they watch the game because it's the star position.

"But then I went to Loughborough and I had the idea 'okay probably not quarterback' because I couldn't throw too well. I pushed onto tight end because that's where I thought the fun is with catching balls, scoring touchdowns, but eventually after some conversations with coaches at the university I was referred to defensive end position which I'm very thankful for."

Defensive end Odeleye is looking to follow in the footsteps of Efe Obada

While the pair's sporting backgrounds have equipped them well when it comes to the test of physical adeptness, it's learning the X's and O's of football that can often prove defining.

Both have recognised how time in the classroom can often prove just as vital as the on-field reps, a welcome balance of which has been provided by the program.

"It's been very tough," said Odeleye. "I always say football is like a game of physical chess where your coaches put you in the best positions to win but obviously it's up to you to execute and carry out the physical work. If you aren't in the right position at the right time, just one person can screw up your whole game plan for 10 other people in the field.

"I always say as well, I've been exposed to so much physically and mentally in the classroom that it kind of feels like it's a new sport to me.

"When I got here and we're being taught new things in the classroom it felt like a whole different sport and this week part of our training is to try and learn a defensive playbook and it just showed me how detailed the game plan is and how much attention the detail the coaches and players have to play. I like to think I'm a smart guy so it's a challenge I'm willing to take on head first."

Having started out wanting to be a running back, Oyelola found himself at home in the linebacker position

For Oyelola, who likens his skill set and stature to that of Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, it's been an unlikely transition from admiring the film of Barkley to dissecting it as a potential opponent.

"It's interesting because you watch this physical freak doing amazing things but you don't realise how many details are going into it and I guess that kind of makes me appreciate it more," he said.

"When I watch a game I'm not watching as a fan, I'm watching as a player or even a DC, like our coach gets us to watch situations and predicts plays that are going to be called so it's just a different way of looking it."

Among the program's other nine participants are LB Aaron Donkor (Germany), RB Taku Lee (Japan), DL Yoann Miangue (France), DE Leonel Misangumukini (Austria), OL Max Pircher (Italy), TE Sammis Reyes (Chile), TE Bernhard Seikovits (Austria), DL Lone Toailoa (New Zealand) and OL Alfredo Gutierrez (Mexico).

And while each one is striving to shine above the rest, the 11 are all appreciative of a mutual dream.

"It is competitive but it is a brotherhood at the same time. We've heard each others' stories and we've all been through a lot to get here," said Oyelola. "We all want to make our family proud. We understand that the best players are going to be picked, it's not personal. This programme is difficult enough as it is."