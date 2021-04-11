North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance to throw at second Pro Day for NFL scouts

Trey Lance will throw for scouts again this week

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance is set to participate in a second Pro Day ahead of this month's NFL Draft.

Lance will have another opportunity to showcase his talent to NFL scouts by throwing again on April 19, according to NFL Network's Kim Jones.

The 20-year-old represents one of the most fascinating case studies in this year's class having only started one year at FCS level, finishing his college career with 193 passes for 2,798 yards and 28 touchdowns in his 18 total starts. He also recorded 1,110 yards rushing for 16 scores from 169 carries on the ground.

Nevertheless, within that time he was able to demonstrate the arm talent and incredible athleticism that has fuelled excitement among analysts and evaluators.

BYU's Zach Wilson looks increasingly likely to head to the New York Jets at No 2 overall, while there are growing expectations that Alabama's Mac Jones could land with the San Francisco 49ers at No 3. Should that be the case, Lance would find himself battling it out with Ohio State's Justin Fields to be the fourth quarterback off the board.

Lance took part in his first Pro Day on March 12, notably catching the eye with a beautiful deep ball down the sideline.

Speaking at the time, he said: "It was good, I thought we had a solid day. I missed a couple, it wasn't perfect but I definitely enjoyed it. It was super fun and I'm thankful to everybody that came out.

"We watched a lot of tape of some of the teams that we expect to draft quarterbacks this year and I was just trying to make some of those throws and show them what I can do."

Ohio State's Fields is meanwhile also due to take part in a second Pro Day on April 14 amid mixed projections as to where he may end up.